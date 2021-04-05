Rob Tanner gives update on Leicester's striker plans

Journalist Rob Tanner has revealed which area Leicester City are already aiming to bolster this summer.

What position are Leicester in the market for?

Tanner recently disclosed in The Athletic that the Foxes are currently on the search for a new striker.

According to the report, the Leicester recruitment team are already drawing up a list of potential players who could join Brendan Rodgers' side in the summer.

However, a crucial factor that will affect Leicester's recruitment will be the impact of the pandemic on the club's finances. Therefore, head of recruitment Lee Congerton may have to go down the route of unearthing a hidden gem as opposed to a big-money signing.

What financial challenges will Leicester face?

The former Premier League champions released their financial records in March which revealed that Leicester made a £67.3m loss that year.

The club themselves cited the pandemic as a key contributing factor and it'll be interesting to see how this will impact the team moving forward.

The Foxes may struggle to invest significant funds based upon this loss and Tanner suggested in The Athletic that the club may go with a cost-saving approach when recruiting their next striker.

"Young, hungry, coachable, and affordable – that will be the criteria," The Athletic journalist revealed.

Why might Rodgers want a new striker?

Kelechi Iheanacho has been a revelation in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last ten matches and being named the March Player of the Month in the Premier League.

But despite having the Nigerian marksman leading the line, Leicester looked slightly off the pace in their most recent outing against Manchester City.

During Saturday's clash with the champions-elect, the Foxes failed to record a single shot on target.

Leicester have had a sensational season thus far, but bringing another striker may improve their chances of competing against the likes of City in the future.

While Vardy has been an outstanding servant to club, it's important to note that the former Premier League winner is now 34. Rodgers needs a contingency plan for when the Leicester legend is no longer fit for purpose.

Is Odsonne Edouard the answer?

Leicester have previously been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, with the club reportedly expected to make a £20m bid in the summer.

The French forward has impressed during his time in Scotland and possesses a prolific goal-scoring record. So far this season, Edouard has already recorded 21 goal contributions across 26 games for Celtic, according to Transfermarkt.

Taking into consideration that he's scored over 80 goals for the Scottish side and previously worked under Rodgers, this could prove to be a solid piece of business for the Foxes.

At 23, the former PSG forward also matches the criteria outlined by The Athletic's Leicester correspondent.

1 of 15 Who is this former Leicester player? Tom Lawrence Molla Wague Gary Mills James Pearson

Who else should Leicester go for?

Ivan Toney may be the man for Leicester if a deal for Edouard fails to materialise.

The Brentford man is currently valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt and has impressed everywhere he's been.

With limited opportunities at Newcastle, Toney took a leap of faith and joined League One side Peterborough United. During his time with the Posh, he provided 64 goal contributions across 94 appearances.

The striker then earned a move to Brentford and the forward hasn't been phased by the step up to the Championship. So far during his time in west London, the 25-year-old has scored 28 goals in 41 appearances.

If Leicester were feeling particularly reminiscent about their signing of Vardy from the lower leagues, they should certainly take a punt on Toney.

News Now - Sport News