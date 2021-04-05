Arsenal vs Man United: Who will secure Champions League football?

The 2020/21 season is serving up a huge batch of drama in the Women's Super League. Not only is there a fierce battle at the top of the table, but the relegation scrap is heating up along with the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Arsenal have had a mixed campaign, falling away from the title challenge by some margin early on. After finishing third last term, the Gunners were given a boost knowing that UEFA had added an extra European qualification spot. Before the turn of the new year, it looked as though Manchester United would make history and secure their spot in the Champions League, but in true WSL style, things have taken a dramatic turn.

After the two faced each other last month, Arsenal bagged a crucial win over the Red Devils. Despite being sent down to ten players after Beth Mead was given her marching orders, the Gunners still managed to secure all three points thanks to a Millie Turner own goal and a second half Lotte Wubben-Moy header.

Things continued to go downhill for United after their defeat at Meadow Park. Their most recent outing saw them fall to Brighton & Hove Albion, who capitalised on their chance to convert an early penalty through Inessa Kaagman. The Seagulls clung on to cause a huge upset to United, who now sit fourth in the WSL table.

Casey Stoney's side are level on points with Arsenal, only behind on goal difference. However, the North Londoners hold a vital game in hand over their rivals and that could be the ultimate decider for who gets the final Champions League spot.

GiveMeSport Women takes a look at which players from each side could influence the 'top three' battle...

Caitlin Foord

Although Vivianne Miedema leads the way as the club's top scorer and is joint top in this season's Golden Boot race, Caitlin Foord has been one of Arsenal's most important players this term.

The Aussie star has tallied ten goals and five assists, sitting behind only her Dutch teammate, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby. Her creativity in the middle of the park has impacted a lot of Arsenal's results as they've dug deep to claw back their positive run of form.

Foord has shown up on huge occasions for her side this season, including the recent North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. She opened up the scoring under the lights of the big stage to spark off Arsenal's emphatic 3-0 win.

With Brighton next up on the league schedule, Joe Montemurro will need a solid game plan to avoid dropping points to the league's dark horses. The Seagulls have snatched surprise wins over both Man United and Chelsea, showing their resilience and ability to shock even the league's heavyweights.

Foord could be key to unlocking a strong Brighton defence when they meet after Arsenal's fourth round FA Cup clash.

Ella Toone

Similar to Arsenal, the powerhouse over at Man United this season has been Ella Toone. Her teammates Lauren James and Christen Press have been clinical in front of goal, but Toone has been Stoney's real driving force.

As a versatile attacker who plays centrally, out wing or in midfield, the 21-year-old is having the season of her senior career. Her performances on the domestic stage earned her a first cap for England – a goal-scoring debut performance against Northern Ireland in February.

With six goals and three assists to her name so far, Toone is the leading scorer for United this season. She was the difference maker for the Reds in their reverse fixture against Arsenal, scoring in the dying moments of the game to grab an all-important three points. Because of this, the Gunners will be very much aware of her threat from close range and also further up the pitch.

She will be key for breaking down tougher opponents, especially heading into their final three fixtures of the season against Spurs, Bristol City and Everton.

