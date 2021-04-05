Carmella reveals who she'd like to team with in the WWE in the future

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella was recently on WWE’s The Bump, talking about what could be next for her character and WrestleMania.

The Princess of Staten Island has predominantly been a singles wrestler, but when asked about potentially teaming with another Superstar, she had two names in mind.

“There’s two choices I’m looking for,” Carmella said.

“I’m thinking either Billie Kay or I’m thinking Bayley. If you remember NXT, Bayley and Carmella were the best of friends. She is my best friend in and out of the ring.

“That would be so much fun to tag with her. We would just destroy everybody.”

When discussing the possibility of teaming with Billie Kay, Carmella praised the Australian for her on-screen and off-screen talents, saying.

“And Billie Kay… I mean come on, what can’t that girl do? She makes everybody laugh, she’s so talented, she used to be a tag champ.

“I think those are two great choices. Either one, honestly maybe we can be like the New Day!”

In recent years the Women's Division has come on leaps and bounds, with several huge matches main-eventing pay-per-views, the introduction of a Women's Money in the Bank contract in 2017, and the Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

The Princess of Staten Island was asked about the future of the division and what she wants to see from it.

Currently there are two women's matches at WrestleMania, both of which are for each brand’s main Women’s Title. Carmella, however, wants more than just this on the card.

“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches [sic],”she said.

“I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.

“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved.

"We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show."

