Michael Bisping has expressed his desire to work with long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

The 42-year-old former British fighter left fans in stitches after an impromptu stand-up gig during the UFC 260 review show which recently aired on BT Sport.

While he's perhaps best known for knocking out Luke Rockhold to claim the middleweight belt, Bisping has joined the likes of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder in front of the cameras since hanging up his gloves for the final time in 2017, and has won fans all over the world for his hilarious style of commentary.

And now "The Count" has made it clear he would love to get the chance to share the commentary booth with Rogan, who became famous following the success of his hugely popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is now exclusively available only on Spotify.

Never one to mince his words, the former UFC middleweight champion admitted that he would love the opportunity to work alongside the world-famous comedian. However, he recognises he still has some way to go before his wish is granted.

Bisping told MMA Junkie: "I haven’t worked with Joe Rogan yet. I would love to. Of course, Joe – he’s the OG or the Godfather, if you will, of UFC commentators. I remember the first time I commentated – it was Fortaleza, Brazil, January 2019, and Joe actually sent me a really nice text message afterwards.

"He said, ‘Mike, I really love what you’re doing, some really interesting perspective tonight. Looking forward to working with you one day.’ And to hear that from Joe – yeah, it meant a lot to me. So thank you, Joe. But I haven’t gotten to work with him yet. Of course, Joe only does the pay-per-views and there’s a pecking order. It’s Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, next line is ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), and that’s just the way it works. There’s a hierarchy, and fair enough."

