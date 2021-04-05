Daily Digest: World record 5km by Scottish runner could be disallowed

In today's news: Beth Potter's record-breaking 5km run could be disallowed, Birmingham City players band together to fight against unfair treatment and Patty Tavatanakit wins first golfing major of her career.

World record 5km risks being disallowed

A new record for the fastest 5km has been set by Beth Potter, but there's a great risk of it being chalked off.

The Scot stormed to an astonishing time of 14min 41sec during the run in Lancashire last night. She reached the podium having clocked in at two seconds faster than the previous record set back in February by Beatrice Chepkoech.

However, Potter's hard work could be all for nothing as the new record looks likely to be disallowed. As there were no present at the race, her achievement will not count. World Athletics rules state that "the first passing of urine" must be taken from each runner in order to finalise any results and times.

Birmingham City players raise issues at club

The players at Birmingham City have banded together and sent a formal letter to the club's board over issues that have recently come to light. The letter was signed by the full first team, highlighting concerns that "prevent us from performing our jobs to the best of our ability", as reported by The Telegraph.



Issues raised in the letter include the lack of access to changing facilities and gyms, budget and their travel arrangements, which often don't include overnight stays.

The players have also highlighted the issue that some of the coaching staff are not at the club on a full-time basis, which goes against the Women's Super League licence rules.

A number of players outside of Birmingham – including former personnel – have shown their support on social media as the team hope to make a change in the lack of fair treatment.

Australia set new world record with six-wicket win

The Aussies have set a new record for consecutive one-day international victories, beating previous holders and their male counterparts with their 22nd win in a row. The record before them was established in 2003, but Australia's win over New Zealand put them in front and rewrote the competition.

They had almost 12 overs to spare when they confirmed their win, with Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry hitting half-centuries. The latter landed her 28th ODI half-century – contributing to her nation's 215-4 record.

New Zealand never looked like troubling their rivals, who stormed to an emphatic six-wicket victory.

Patty Tavatanakit wins first golfing major

The 21-year-old was shot leaping into Poppie's Pond at the ANA Inspiration after securing her first major tournament win.

Despite setting a new tournament record of 29 on the front nine, New Zealand's Lydia Ko was snubbed of the victory by Tavatanakit, a rookie no less. The Thailand international is the first rookie to win the event since Juli Inkster in 1984.

"I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I meditated twice this morning and just stayed patient. I knew I had to be really strong mentally," Tavatanakit said after her historic win.

Female umpire officiates men's Boat Race for first time

Cambridge men beat Oxford in the 2021 annual Boat Race on Sunday. The 166th version of the competition saw a female umpire take charge of the event for the first time. Sarah Winckless made history in the men's race whilst another female official, Judith Packer, hosted the women's race.

Cambridge's female counterparts also rowed to victory on the Thames, banking their fourth consecutive win. Both the men's and women's teams won by less than half a length.

