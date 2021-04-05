Spurs surrender yet more points from winning positions

Journalist Dominic Fifield has highlighted Tottenham's inability to hold onto winning positions after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

What's been said about Tottenham's mentality?

The Athletic's Tottenham correspondent said the following on the website's discussion page...

"Only Southampton and Brighton have shed more points from winning positions this season, which is telling. Suggests a lack of ruthlessness as well as a vulnerability as pressure mounts."

What happened against Newcastle?

Newcastle opened the scoring after 28 minutes through Joelinton to give the home side the lead but Tottenham responded with two goals from Harry Kane.

Two minutes after the Magpies' opener, the Englishman capitalised on a Newcastle defensive error and converted into an open net. With 34 minutes gone, Kane scored his second past Martin Dubravka to provide Spurs with the lead.

However, just when three points was well in sight, Jose Mourinho's men fell at the final hurdle.

With five minutes to go of normal time, a threatening cross was swung into the Tottenham penalty area, which found Joe Willock who finished for Newcastle's equaliser at the back post.

How bad have they been at protecting leads?

According to Transfermarkt, only Manchester City have been in leading positions more frequently than Tottenham this season.

However, in the 21 games that Spurs have been in the driving seat, they've gone onto win only 14, draw six, and even lose once.

From 69 points available, Mourinho's men have only picked up 48 and ultimately missed out on 21 points.

Typical Spurs?

There seems to be a real cultural issue at Spurs when it comes to seeing off results. According to BBC Sport, Tottenham have failed to win six games when leading at half-time and earlier this season, they even threw away a three-goal lead to London rivals West Ham.

The idea of Tottenham 'bottling' big moments is nothing new - it's a historic tag which has stuck with them throughout the years. But failing to see off teams like Newcastle in routine games is something different, yet arguably even more alarming.

How does Jose Mourinho fix this?

BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Juliette Ferrington highlighted that Mourinho's sides are usually great at defending leads, to which he responded, "same coach, different players."

It seems that Mourinho has become impatient with the Tottenham defence and Football.London have recently reported that he's on the hunt for a new centre-back.

The report states that he's looking for a defender with natural leadership qualities and preferably already has Premier League experience.

This seems to be how Mourinho plans on fixing Tottenham's knack for surrendering leads, although whether it's truly a matter of quality or mindset ultimately remains to be seen.

