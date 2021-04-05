James Pearce discusses Liverpool's links with Martin Odegaard

Journalist James Pearce has provided some clarity on the Liverpool transfer rumours surrounding Martin Odegaard.

What's the latest on Odegaard's future?

During his short spell with Arsenal, Odegaard has impressed for the Gunners and the club are apparently keen on turning his loan move into a permanent deal.

Mikel Arteta has also reportedly requested to the Arsenal hierarchy that they try and sign the Norwegian international this summer.

However, it now appears that Arsenal aren't the only side who are interested in bringing Odegaard to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the race to snap up the 22-year-old.

Real Madrid reportedly value Odegaard at £30m but based upon his recent performances and interest from elsewhere, the Gunners fear that this may eventually rise to £50m.

What has James Pearce said?

Pearce was asked whether the club have any interest in Odegaard and The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent gave the following response...

"They did years ago when he went to Real but not aware that still exists," he said on the website's discussion page.

Odegaard made the headlines in January 2015, when he made the switch from Stromsgodset to Real Madrid at the age of 16.

The Norwegian was arguably the most sought-after teenager on the planet at the time, as he made his international debut at just 15 years and 117 days old.

What has Odegaard's form been like for Arsenal?

Although it took a few weeks for the attacking midfielder to settle in North London, the loan signing has enjoyed a strong run of form recently.

Prior to the international break, Odegaard emerged as the Gunners' creative focal point, filling the void left by the recently departed Mesut Ozil.

During Arsenal's 3-3 thriller against West Ham, the midfielder played a vital role in salvaging a result from a three-goal deficit. Featuring just behind the striker, Odegaard had a 93% pass completion rate and also completed four dribbles, according to WhoScored.

In what has been a difficult time for Arsenal, Odegaard has been a shining light in the side. The Norwegian even won Arsenal's Player of the Month award for March.

Do Liverpool need Odegaard?

Based upon Liverpool's style of play, it wouldn't be a wise move for the Reds to pursue the Madrid man.

During his time with Arsenal, Odegaard has proven how he thrives playing in behind the striker and essentially controlling the game through an offensive central role.

But Liverpool have heavily relied on their wide men to provide their goals and assists. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are arguably the Reds' greatest goal threats, as the pair have scored a combined 25 goals this season.

Furthermore, Klopp's side also rely on a abundance of crosses from the full-backs as a source of creativity - last season Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson provided over three accurate crosses per match.

Odegaard simply isn't a natural fit for Liverpool's system and both the player and the club would be better off looking elsewhere this summer.

