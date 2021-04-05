Jesse Lingard is simply unstoppable at West Ham United.

Having watched his career stall at Manchester United under the watch of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the England international took the inspired decision to move to the London Stadium in January.

And there are no two ways about it: Lingard has been one of the best players in the Premier League ever since, hoovering up goals and assists like they're going out of fashion.

Lingard thriving at West Ham

However, just in case you thought the United loanee had peaked with his rocket against Arsenal, he raised the bar once again with a wonder goal on the road at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And we say that because Lingard has been brilliantly nicknamed 'Lionel Jesse' for an astonishing solo effort, breezing past the Wolves midfield and defence to fire the Hammers in the lead.

Picking the ball up in his own half, there was an unerring sense of inevitability once Lingard ran at the retreating Wolves side, making a deadly beeline to Rui Patricio's goal.

Lingard's solo strike

And by the time Lingard slotted the ball past the Wolves' shot-stopper and whipped out his trademark celebration in the corner, there could no longer be any denying that he was truly back.

It felt apt that a player who has been so individually brilliant in recent weeks essentially did all the work himself and it made for one of the best Premier League goals of 2021 - check it out:

Yeh, so, can somebody just reserve Lingard's seat on the plane to Euro 2020 already?

Competing for a Euro 2020 place

It's not for no reason that Gareth Southgate reintroduced Lingard to the England fold for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland - and boy has he been vindicated.

Besides, just a few months ago it would have seemed impossible for Lingard to force himself into the Euro 2020 squad when England are so spoilt for talent in the attacking midfield position.

But even with Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Phil Foden all scrambling for a slot, Lingard couldn't be making it any harder for Southgate to possibly overlook him.

