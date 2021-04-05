Jesse Lingard is playing like a man possessed at the moment.

Having waved goodbye to Manchester United in January, Lingard has rediscovered his best Premier League form at West Ham United and could book himself a seat on the plane to Euro 2020.

Besides, Lingard has amassed a stunning record of eight goal contributions in just eight games for David Moyes' men - and his opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers was possibly the best.

Lingard flying vs Wolves

Lingard picked up the ball in his own half and proceeded to carve his way through the Wolves defence and midfield before cooly slotting past Rui Patricio with a measured finish.

Now, here I am, humble little GIVEMESPORT writer, assuming that Lingard would at least take a five-minute break from being unstoppable after scoring such a superb goal for the Hammers.

But alas, Lingard wasn't satisfied with running from his own half to punish Wolves with a stunning solo goal, which you can check out here, so followed it up with an extraordinary assist.

Lingard's extraordinary skill

In fact, it couldn't have been more perfect because Lingard channeled an ex-United player by way of replicating 'the Dimitar Berbatov' to wave the way for Pablo Fornals to double West Ham's lead.

Honestly, there's good reason to think that Lingard is Lionel Messi in disguise right now, so be sure to check out his moment of inspiration down below:

Great to see Lingard thriving

I'm going to be completely honest with you, folks, there have been times where I thought that Lingard's days in the Premier League were over.

It was an easy narrative to get sucked into when Lingard's goal and assist statistics were so poor, but I'll be the first person to hold my hands up and happily declare that I was completely wrong.

Besides, say what you like about Lingard, but it couldn't be any clearer that he absolutely loves the sport and it's a real treat to see him celebrating so many incredible moments within it recently.

And with a stunning solo goal and skill coming within the space of a few seconds, it's never been clearer that the Lingard we know and love has returned to the Premier League.

