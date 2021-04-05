Wolverhampton Wanderers didn't have much to cheer about during their first-half against West Ham United.

David Moyes' side might be challenging for an unlikely Champions League place this season, but Wolves would probably have hoped not to concede three quick-fire goals regardless.

However, there is only so much you can do when one of the opposing players is in the form of their life because Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard was at the heart of all three strikes.

Wolves vs West Ham

The England international opened the scoring with an astonishing solo effort, before paving the way for the second by imitating Dimitar Berbatov with a breath-taking piece of skill on the touchline.

And by the time Lingard launched the Hammers into a 3-0 lead with an assist for Jarrod Bowen, there appeared to be no hope for Wolves at Molineux.

But alas, a moment that Wolves fans have been waiting months upon months for presented itself before half-time and gave them cause for optimism in tandem: an assist from Adama Traore.

Traore's assist of the season contender

For all the brilliant moments from the baby-oiled Spaniard over the past 12 months, the Molineux faithful have been left frustrated that he hadn't turned provider in the Premier League.

However, to say that Traore put an end to that statistics in style would be the mother of all understatement as he went on an incredible run to tee up Leander Dendoncker.

It really is one of the assists of the season, galloping from the edge of his own penalty area to the opposing touchline, so be sure to check it out down:

If that's not Traore using his baby oil to full effect, then we don't know what is.

Traore's penchant for baby oil

The former Barcelona wideman has been seen sporting the oil on his body at times in the Premier League this season in a deliberate ploy to make it more difficult for opponents to stop him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in October, Traore explained: "The staff here had a very clever idea because they knew I was having problems with my shoulder.

"Opponents were grabbing my arm for me not to move, pulling my shoulder. If you put on the oil, it’s impossible for them to grab me, especially if I’m moving as well.

"In the first game it was very funny because many players grabbed my arm and they couldn’t catch me. They were asking, 'What happened?' and I kept saying I didn’t know!

"Everyone knows now but it doesn’t matter. It’s important for me because players have to use another tactic. Now I have the oil on my arm, I can slip [away]."

And whether or not Traore was wearing the baby oil on this particular night, it's clear that it's worked in the long-term because it's made the Wolves man into an expert at evading opponents' grasps.

