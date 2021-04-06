Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have named their England squads and starting XIs for Euro 2020 - and their selections are guaranteed to spark plenty of debate.

With so many talented players at Gareth Southgate’s disposal, selecting a 23-man squad for this summer’s tournament certainly won’t be easy for the current England boss.

We’re now two months away from the start of Euro 2020 and Southgate’s men will begin the tournament among the favourites.

The Three Lions kick-off their campaign against Croatia on June 13, before facing neighbours Scotland in their second group-stage fixture. They finish Group D against the Czech Republic.

All three matches are set to take place at Wembley.

Neville and Carragher agree on 20 players

Neville and Carragher, after much discussion, eventually agreed that the following 20 players must be part of England’s 23-man squad…

Gary Neville's 23-man England squad

Neville then added Eric Dier, James Ward-Prowse and Mason Greenwood to complete his preferred 23-man squad…

"I think Greenwood's a brilliant finisher, if Harry Kane got injured,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin, if we're playing a top team, half an hour to go, we're 1-0 up, to run the line, run them ragged, harass them, potentially get a goal, but his finishing is a little bit erratic.

"If England need a goal, I would bring Greenwood on. He's naturally a better finisher than Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, even though he doesn't have the goals of Sterling, and he's got that quality in tight spaces in and around the box. I don't think there's a natural replacement for Kane, but I think Greenwood's the only one who can really finish.”

The Manchester United legend added: "The reason I'd put Ward-Prowse in is because he's outstanding in that area. He's natural in that area, Gareth's had him in the Under-21s, he trusts him, knows he'll get into that right channel and he's a brilliant crosser of the ball."

Jamie Carragher's 23-man England squad

Carragher, on the other hand, added Conor Coady, Reece James and Jude Bellingham to his England 23-man squad…

"Bellingham's playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and I think he's going to be a star of the future for England,” the former Liverpool defender commented. “He's one of those in the squad where you'd look at them as not being involved as much, but you're putting them in the squad for the future. Not to say he's not good enough, he's playing in the Champions League and will be involved against Manchester City.

"Yes, Ward-Prowse is a very good Premier League player, but this lad is playing at a higher level. You'd still have Henderson, Rice, Phillips in there at the moment and he's a fourth one if there's an emergency. But just having him around, I think he's a special talent and would be one to take."

No Sancho, Saka or Lingard

As you can see, there was no room in either squad for Jadon Sancho, Bakayo Saka or the in-form Jesse Lingard.

"Jadon Sancho is playing at a really high level and his numbers are off the scale with Borussia Dortmund," Carragher said.

"I've just never been fully convinced in an England shirt yet and, with the emergence of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as part of the front three, someone had to miss out.

"Saka, I wanted him to be in it. He can play so many positions and that in some people's eyes might be a strength. But for me it was almost a weakness.

"At first I had him in ahead of [Ben] Chilwell but I was thinking, if Luke Shaw got injured in the first game, would you really want Saka, who sometimes plays on the right wing, as the left-back in a back four? I looked at that and I think I went with the safe option."

Neville added: "I love Saka but who would you leave out? That's the question you've got to ask. Would you leave Grealish out? Would you leave Foden out? Would you leave [Mason] Mount out? No, I wouldn’t.”

Neville and Carragher name their England XIs for Euro 2020

So, who would Neville and Carragher start in England’s opening match against Croatia?

Carragher believes Jordan Pickford should be England’s goalkeeper for Euro 2020, while Neville would start Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the nod from Carragher, while Neville would opt for Kyle Walker at right-back.

Neville would start Kalvin Phillips in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Carragher would also start Rice and Mount, albeit with Jordan Henderson making up the midfield three.

Finally, Carragher would start Jack Grealish upfront with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, while Neville would play Marcus Rashford.

1 of 20 Who received their only cap against Norway in 2012? Jon Flanagan Kieran Trippier Martin Kelly Danny Mills

News Now - Sport News