Everton transfers: Yerry Mina set to leave Goodison Park this summer

According to yesterday's print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 61), Everton defender Yerry Mina is keen on the idea of a move to Italy.

What is the latest transfer news involving Mina?

The report claims that the Colombian seems set to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season and that a move to Serie A is high up on his agenda with the likes of Inter Milan and Fiorentina said to have been alerted.

How has he performed this season?

While the towering defender has made nineteen starts for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far, he has missed the last five of the last six games through injury, making his return to action against Crystal Palace last night.

Crucially, the first three games he missed with a calf problem saw Everton keep three clean sheets in wins over Liverpool, Southampton and West Brom, with Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey marshaling the defence.

According to WhoScored data, the 26-year-old is beaten by Keane, Godfrey and Mason Holgate for interceptions per game and only makes more tackles over the same period than Keane when taking into account only Everton's central defenders.

Price tag and salary

Currently rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, Mina is believed to be earning around £120k-per-week (via SpotRac) and has two years to run on his contract.

With that in mind, selling him this summer could be the final chance to recoup some of the £27.19m they spent on Mina in 2018. By allowing him to enter the final year of his deal next summer, Everton risk seeing his value drop even further.

1 of 15 Who is this former Everton player? Fraser Hornby Ryan Ledson Bryan Oviedo Leon Osman

Could he pave the way for a move for Kalidou Kouliably?

talkSPORT recently suggested that Ancelotti was keen on a move for Napoli's Kalidou Kouliably and that the Italian would be backed with money this summer.

Indeed, by selling Mina, they would at least free up some sizeable wages and potentially allow them to push to sign the Napoli star for what talkSPORT's Alex Crook suggested would be a 'dramatically reduced' price tag.

Labeled one of the 'best centre-backs in the world' by Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland when speaking to Norwegian outlet VG (via Football Italia) back in December, the Senegalese stopper would be another marquee addition at Everton following the 2020 capture of James Rodriguez.

News Now - Sport News