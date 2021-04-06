Leicester boss eyeing reunion with Celtic star

Leicester have registered an interest in signing Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor this summer, according to The Sun.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding McGregor?

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to raid his former club and bring McGregor south of the border ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The pair worked together at the Scottish giants between 2016 and 2019.

How much is McGregor worth and when does his contract expire?

McGregor is currently valued at £5.85m by Transfermarkt, although it is likely to take significantly more than that for Celtic to consider selling him.

Having come through the club's youth system, McGregor is tied down to a long-term contract which runs until 2024.

What are McGregor's stats this season?

McGregor has been an ever-present in the Celtic team this year, starting all of their league games.

As per WhoScored, he has made 10 goal contributions in the SPL this term - only Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have more goal involvements for Leicester in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has shown that he is a well-rounded midfielder, completing 53 key passes in the top-flight in 2020/21, whilst also managing 33 interceptions for his side. Both these numbers would rank him inside the top five at Leicester.

What has Rodgers said about McGregor?

Rodgers has been a long-term admirer of McGregor, and gave him glowing praise back in 2018.

After a comprehensive win for Celtic over Hearts, Rodgers told the Daily Record: "He controls the tempo of the game," said Rodgers of McGregor.

"He is a boy that takes the ball, so clever in his movements and we ask him to go into certain area of the pitch to offer support.

"He has a dream of a touch which allows him to go forward.

"His feet are nice and soft, he doesn't playing backwards so much and he has a great range of passes and he has the personality now to play those passes, not just one that is secure to keep the ball, he can break a line with a pass and open up and split up the game for us."

Have Leicester found an alternative to Tielemans?

Despite Leicester having another excellent season, it seems that Rodgers is still needs more options in central midfield.

The Northern Irishman has numerous holding midfielders at his disposal such as Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury.

Then he has players who seemingly prefer to play higher up the pitch including Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet.

Meanwhile, Youri Tielemans appears to be the only Leicester player who could be regarded as a true box-to-box midfielder. That explains why he has only failed to feature in two of the team's games this season.

By bringing in McGregor, Rodgers would finally have an alternative to Tielemans, which could allow him to rotate his midfield more and ease the burden on the Belgian star.

Furthermore, Tielemans only has two years left on his contract, so signing another player for his position is a wise strategy in case they end up having to sell him.

