Sunderland news: Update emerges regarding Jordan Jones' Black Cats future

It has been a rollercoaster season for Sunderland who have recently emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish in League One.

Following a sluggish start to the year, the Black Cats opted to part ways with former manager Phil Parkinson and turn to Lee Johnson for inspiration in December.

Although the 39-year-old was unable to prevent his side from suffering defeat in his first game in charge, he has since led the club on a fantastic run of form which his allowed them to soar up the third-tier standings.

Whilst Sunderland will be determined to clinch one of the two automatic promotion places in League One by picking up victories on a regular basis in the coming weeks, an update has already emerged regarding the future one of their players ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Jordan Jones is reportedly willing to join the Black Cats on a permanent basis from Rangers when his current loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Despite the winger being valued at £540k on Transfermarkt, it is understood that Sunderland may have to pay a figure in the region of £600k in order to lure him away from the Scottish Premiership champions.

Since joining the Black Cats in January, Jones has provided six goal contributions in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would unquestionably be a coup for Sunderland if they can get a deal over the line for Jones as he has been extremely impressive in recent months.

As well as amassing the fourth-highest average WhoScored rating (7.03) recorded by a Black Cats player in League One this season, the winger has also produced four assists despite only making 11 appearances in the competition.

At the age of 26, Jones still has plenty of time to develop and thus could potentially become a quality operator at Championship level if Sunderland achieve promotion next month.

Providing that the winger continues to deliver the goods for the Black Cats, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Johnson decides to splash the cash on him when the transfer window opens later this year.

