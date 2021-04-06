Erling Haaland: Man City fans excited by his reaction to Etihad Stadium

p1f2ivr09v1rdtsedsuv1keg112b1b.jpg

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The prolific 20-year-old striker, who has scored an astonishing 49 goals in 50 games for Dortmund since joining the German giants from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, will start at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Haaland has history with Man City. His father, Alf-Inge, played for the English club between 2000-2003.

Haaland is a Leeds United fan - he was born in Leeds in 2000 before his dad’s move to Man City - although there is a famous picture of the Norway international in a City shirt when he was a child.

And judging by his reaction to walking out at the Etihad Stadium for training on Monday night, it seems the world-class striker still has a soft spot for the Premier League leaders.

p1f2iv7cd3ej81rpk1vfang0b8if.jpg

As he walked out alongside Jude Bellingham, Haaland could be heard saying “Beautiful, huh?”

Watch the footage here…

p1f2j09nek1l59bbnmpu274g8gb.jpg

City fans noticed how walked around the Man City badge. Some believe this may have been a mark of respect.

p1f2iv510p1dau1n11ci0nca1oaub.jpg

Prior to this, some optimistic City fans were encouraged to see Haaland wearing a sky blue bag and face mask as he made his way into the Lowry hotel.

p1f2iv6136ohh16ktlb5186rfp5d.jpg

But it was his ‘beautiful’ comment, in particular, that has excited the City faithful on social media…

p1f2ivf2num6f53g78t1k2ug1gh.jpg p1f2ivf9v813hoote1hri1ffeu5pj.jpg p1f2ivfg9tjh81r4715pn1tjp2k7l.jpg p1f2ivfndv13skt811mlefpp15n5n.jpg p1f2ivft3t19ra5p7gvc1eue1rc7p.jpg p1f2ivg37a135d14kp16h08hmj9jr.jpg p1f2ivgb711i1i7rd1bbs1n8ntt5t.jpg

The Manchester Evening News reported last week that City are confident of signing Haaland as Sergio Aguero’s replacement this summer.

There have been reports that Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, is set to hold talks with the English club over a potential transfer.

However, Raiola and Haaland’s father have already held preliminary talks with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

p1f2ivj6m36c15hg47n1ho81qviv.jpg

The Spanish press claim that Haaland’s representatives made a series of eye-watering demands to Barça, including a combined €40 million in agent fees, €30 million a year (net) for the player, and for Lionel Messi to remain at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

City, though, will be acutely aware that any deal to bring Haaland to the club will involve astronomical amounts of money.

But given his extraordinary talent, the youngster might well be worth it.

1 of 20
p1f0bdjs3f11tgicl1nl313081nh43.jpg

Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised?

News Now - Sport News