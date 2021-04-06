All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The prolific 20-year-old striker, who has scored an astonishing 49 goals in 50 games for Dortmund since joining the German giants from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, will start at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Haaland has history with Man City. His father, Alf-Inge, played for the English club between 2000-2003.

Haaland is a Leeds United fan - he was born in Leeds in 2000 before his dad’s move to Man City - although there is a famous picture of the Norway international in a City shirt when he was a child.

And judging by his reaction to walking out at the Etihad Stadium for training on Monday night, it seems the world-class striker still has a soft spot for the Premier League leaders.

As he walked out alongside Jude Bellingham, Haaland could be heard saying “Beautiful, huh?”

Watch the footage here…

City fans noticed how walked around the Man City badge. Some believe this may have been a mark of respect.

Prior to this, some optimistic City fans were encouraged to see Haaland wearing a sky blue bag and face mask as he made his way into the Lowry hotel.

But it was his ‘beautiful’ comment, in particular, that has excited the City faithful on social media…

The Manchester Evening News reported last week that City are confident of signing Haaland as Sergio Aguero’s replacement this summer.

There have been reports that Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, is set to hold talks with the English club over a potential transfer.

However, Raiola and Haaland’s father have already held preliminary talks with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Spanish press claim that Haaland’s representatives made a series of eye-watering demands to Barça, including a combined €40 million in agent fees, €30 million a year (net) for the player, and for Lionel Messi to remain at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

City, though, will be acutely aware that any deal to bring Haaland to the club will involve astronomical amounts of money.

But given his extraordinary talent, the youngster might well be worth it.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News