A pair of women's strawweights will square off at UFC Fight Night on May 1.

Amanda Ribas will return to action against former Invicta FC champion Angela Hill, according to MMA Fighting. Guilherme Cruz was the first to report the news.

Contracts have not yet been signed; however, both sides have verbally agreed to the matchup.

For the first time in almost five-and-a-half years, Ribas (10-2) will step into the cage looking to bounce back into the win column since she came up short in an all-Brazilian showdown with Marina Rodriguez on the main card of UFC 257 in January.

Prior to her last bout, Ribas was on a five-fight winning streak, with notable career victories over Mackenzie Dern, Paige VanZant, and Randa Markos. The 27-year-old has also previously competed at flyweight. Despite her latest setback, she remains the the UFC's No. 10-ranked strawweight contender.

Hill (13-9), who trains at Alliance MMA with Dominick Cruz and Jeremy Stephens, improved her second stint in the UFC to 7-7, by outpointing fellow American Ashley Yoder in a unanimous decision.

A fan favourite for her unrelenting pressure and unique personality, Hill has earned victories over Hannah Cifers, Loma Lookboonmee, and Maryna Moroz. "Overkill" will now look to deliver an emphatic statement with another highlight reel finish.

A potential title eliminator between former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and rising contender Cory Sandhagen will headline the event in May at a location to be announced.

