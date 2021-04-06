What else is there left to say about Jesse Lingard?

Catapulted back into Euro 2020 contention, steering West Ham into the European spots and pulling another inspiration performance out of his locker as he dismantled Wolves on Monday night.

With just six minutes on the clock, the Manchester United loanee went on an incredible solo run from his own half to fire past Rui Patricio.

That was his sixth goal in eight Premier League matches since joining David Moyes' side and he's completely reinvigorated a stalling career.

Moyes deserves a mention, though, because Lingard is part of a wider unit that continues to stun the top flight.

West Ham now sit fourth, a point clear of Chelsea. Be honest, who had them ahead of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal at the start of the season?!

Part of the reason the Hammers continue to surprise - at least so Lingard conjectures - is that they've been willing to embrace their street-smarts a little more.

Towards the end of the 3-2 win at Molineux, the playmaker chose to keep the ball in the corner rather than attacking. A classic bit of time-wasting and one which ensured the visitors held out for the three points.

It didn't go down well with Wolves players, however, and there were some heated scenes at full-time.

Pedro Neto was seen exchanging some furious words with Lingard and players from both sides rushed to come between them.

In his post-match interview, Lingard confirmed that Neto had been irritated by his tactics.

“He said ‘why do I play like that?'" he told Sky Sports.

'I don’t know what he meant by that, we won the game! I think he meant when we kept it in the corner, but it’s game management, it’s things like that we have to learn and keep picking up on.”

The 28-year-old was well within his rights to do so and as he says, West Ham are getting a lot shrewder.

It'll be fascinating to see if Lingard can keep up his form and earn his place in Gareth Southgate's squad this summer.

