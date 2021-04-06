Braun Strowman will go to war with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

After being tormented for weeks by Shane O-Mac, 'The Monster' finally snapped last week and demanded his bully meet him in a steel cage match on The Grandest Stage of them All.

At WrestleMania, there really will be nowhere for McMahon to run... but he has brought this upon himself.

Since returning to RAW in late 2020, Shane has gone after Strowman, insulting his intelligence countless times in front of the entire WWE Universe.

But on Saturday night, Braun has a chance to get even and on RAW Talk this week, confirmed he's dedicating his WrestleMania match to anyone that has been bullied in their life.

Check out his emotional message below:

Well done, Braun. That's a brilliant message to send.

"Anyone who has been called stupid in their life, who've been told they’ll never amount to anything or that they’re not good enough... this match is for you," he said.

"I'm going to show you that you can overcome the fears of your life. All you have to do is wake up and realize that you were put on this earth for a reason."

Strowman also called McMahon a bully on RAW Talk and said he'll take his opponent down at WrestleMania for millions around the world who have been through something similar.

"Shane McMahon is bully. My whole life, I’ve dealt with people like that. When I walk into that cage, he’s not fighting me.

"He's fighting millions of people who’ve been bullied or verbally abused for no good reason.

"When I take down Shane inside that steel cage, it’s not going to be just my own satisfaction, it will be for millions of people who know they can overcome anything.

"I have millions of fans across the world that can feel my pain and anger. I’m doing this for them."

WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on BT Sport Box Office and WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News