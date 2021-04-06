Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish has lauded Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's latest performances on Monday Night Football following another gripping show involving the pair.

What did Grealish say?

As the six hour-long programme drew to a conclusion with Neville and Carragher still arguing about England team selections, possession statistics and more, the Villa captain gave his thoughts on the show.

He tweeted: "Neville and Carragher brilliant watch all night!" accompanied by a number of laughing emojis and a hand-clapping emoji.

It seems that like almost everyone else, Grealish was entertained by Neville and Carragher's fierce debates throughout the night.

What did Neville and Carragher say about Grealish?

Of course, Grealish may have been in good spirits after what Neville and Carragher said about him in particular.

In recent days, rumours have emerged suggesting that Grealish's place at this summer's Euros is far from secure.

However, the Sky Sports pundits were in agreement that the 25-year-old should certainly be a part of Gareth Southgate's plans.

What did Neville and Carragher discuss?

The duo sat down and debated England's current right-back situation, picked their versions of England's final 23 for the Euros, and dissected Arsenal's dismal display against Liverpool on Saturday.

Let's just say, there was very little sitting on the fence from either side.

What was the main point of contention?

This can be summed up with a name: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back was recently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad, suggesting that the 22-year-old could miss out on this summer's Euros.

Carragher was having none of it, adamant that Alexander-Arnold should start the first game against Croatia.

Meanwhile, Neville highlighted how Alexander-Arnold's defensive lapses could be the reason for Southgate omitting him last month.

Carragher refused to back down, but Neville did eventually name the Liverpool defender in his final 23, although had Kyle Walker down on his teamsheet to start England's opening match in June.

Were there further disagreements between the pair?

Absolutely. When it came to naming their England squads, Neville and Carragher actually agreed on 20 of the 23 players that they would take to the Euros.

Their three differences raised a few eyebrows, though.

Carragher opted to bring a third right-back into the equation, stating he would take Reece James in case Southgate wished to switch to a back three during the tournament.

He also plumped with Conor Coady as a centre-back option, whilst Neville went with Eric Dier.

Carragher's final bold move came in midfield, as he included 17-year-old Jude Bellingham in his squad, whereas Neville selected Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The former Manchester United defender rounded off his squad by picking Mason Greenwood as an extra attacker.

This all meant that there was no room for Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka or James Maddison in either of the pundits' squads.

Were there any other noteworthy moments?

Prior to the second game of the evening, which saw Wolves host West Ham, Neville admitted that the game could be a tough watch between two sides who are notoriously difficult to break down.

It did not play out like that at all.

Instead, West Ham raced into a three-goal lead, before Wolves pegged them back with two goals either side of half-time. The five-goal thriller was a fantastic spectacle from start to finish, much to the amusement of Carragher, who could not resist having a dig at his colleague.

