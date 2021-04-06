It's WrestleMania week with The Show of Shows over two-nights this weekend at The Raymond James Stadium. The card for the pay-per-view is stacking up nicely, with one episode of SmackDown before this year's event.

One man missing from the card is RAW's Mustafa Ali. The former leader of RETRIBUTION was on the Red Brand's go-home show before 'Mania, losing to United States Champion Riddle.

Ali took to Twitter to discuss his absence from WrestleMania this year, tweeting the reason for him not being on The Show of Shows is his fault, but he hopes to be on next year's card. He tweeted.

“Hundreds of excuses. Hundreds of hurdles and lies. But at the end of the day, it’s on me. No one and nothing else to blame but me. Another year, another WrestleMania that I’m not going to compete in. Nothing has ever been given to me. This is no different. Next year, you’re mine.”

This will be the second consecutive 'Mania that Ali has missed, with his last match at the PPV coming as part of The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, in which he was unsuccessful.

His last singles match at the event was the year prior when he lost to Cedric Alexander in the final of the Cruiserweight Title tournament.

WrestleMania 37 will be broadcast over two nights, Saturday 10th April and Sunday 11th. As of writing there are 14 matches confirmed for the event - seven on each night.

Night one reads:

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Title match

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison - Tag team match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon - Steel cage match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins - Singles match

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs.The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) - Tag team turmoil match - winner faces Niaz Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Titles on night two

Night two reads:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - Universal Championship triple threat match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Title match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton - Singles match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Title match

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus - United States Championship match

Nia Jaz and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Tag team turmoil winners - Women's Tag Team Title match

