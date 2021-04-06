Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison criticised

Everton correspondent Greg O'Keeffe believes that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison should shoulder the majority of the blame for the side failing to secure all three points against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

What did O'Keeffe say?

Speaking after the 1-1 draw on The Athletic's discussion thread, O'Keeffe said: "So on an evening of squandering things, Everton finish up by throwing away two points as well. A bitterly disappointing way to finish yet another winless game at Goodison.

"Some will question the changes after the Blues scored; bringing off Rodriguez and Coleman and seeming to invite Palace on, but the main culprits were Everton's wasteful strikers DCL and Richarlison. A win here tonight, which it should and could have been, would have really boosted their European chances. Disappointing."

How did the game play out?

Everton took the lead shortly after the interval through James Rodriguez, and appeared to be on course to pick up an important win, which would have put them level on points with Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were unable to see out the game. Four minutes from time, Michy Batshuayi produced a precise finish to rescue a point for the Eagles.

Where did Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison let Everton down?

According to WhoScored, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who are valued at £40.5m and £54m respectively by Transfermarkt, had eight shots between them, and hit the target on five occasions.

The pair were not accurate enough with their finishing, though, as the hosts wasted a number of opportunities.

This ultimately cost the side, as Palace battled back in the latter stages of the contest to earn a draw. Everton are now five points adrift of the top four, albeit with the a game in hand on those teams directly above them.

Is it time to give Josh King more opportunities?

King was left on the bench on Monday as Ancelotti opted to make more defensive-minded changes by bringing on the likes of Ben Godfrey and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

This approach clearly did not work as Palace came back into the game late on.

Perhaps it is time to start giving King more minutes from the bench. Calvert-Lewin has only scored once in his last six league games, and Richarlison is without a goal in his last three appearances in the top-flight.

In truth, neither of them looked like scoring in their latest outing.

King has been restricted to 117 minutes of league action since joining the club over two months ago. As a result, he has not had too many chances to show what he is capable of.

Attempting to make him more effective from the bench should be a priority for Ancelotti, and this may mean giving him more game time, and not being afraid to take off either Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison if they are having an off-day.

