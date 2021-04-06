Boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather has taken to Instagram to reel off his list of the top five boxers of all time.

Money's list ignored the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, but the famously cocksure Michigan native was sure to include himself atop the bill. And who could blame him? With a record of 50-0, Mayweather has never lost a professional bout.

Mayweather revealed his 'Mount Rushmore' of greatest fighters to Fat Joe on the social media platform Instagram, and although typically you can only name four people, they clearly let the American off here and gave him an extra spot.

The notable omissions of the likes of Ali and Tyson from Mayweather's list, as well as former rival Manny Pacquiao, have caused a bit of a stir amongst boxing's online community.

Mayweather's complete list, or 'Mount Rushmore', of boxing greats is as follows:

Pernell Whitaker

One of the best defensive boxers of all time, Whitaker won titles at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight.

Whitaker defended his unified lightweight championship belt on no fewer than six occasions, which is still a record.

Roberto Duran

They didn't call him 'Hands of Stone' for nothing - Roberto Duran amassed world titles in four different weight divisions during an electrifying career that saw him knock out 70 opponents in 113 fights.

Duran is the consensus agreed best lightweight of all time and a true fan favourite due to the incredible punching power that led to his nickname.

Larry Holmes

Holmes was the WBC heavyweight champion for five years and is one of only five fighters to hold a W over the legendary Muhammad Ali.

When asked to elaborate on the reasoning behind the Holmes selection, Mayweather said: "Larry Holmes beat everybody in his era, when Larry Holmes got beat by Mike Tyson, he got beat by a young hungry champion and he came out of a year's retirement and got beat by Tyson. I've got to say, Larry Holmes, he had the basic fundamentals, he had the jab and even right now he's still living a great life because he made smart investments. So, he was good from the beginning of his career to the end of his career."

Aaron Pryor

During an often turbulent 14-year career, Pryor would become the light welterweight champion of the world, losing just one of his 40 professional fights.

"Aaron Pryor, the only reason why Aaron Pryor lost a fight was because of drugs, he lost only one fight because of drugs," Mayweather said to Fat Joe, before leaving room for himself at the peak of boxing's Mount Rushmore.

Floyd Mayweather

'Money' has never lost a fight inside the squared circle, amassing nine world titles across four weight classes during an unprecedented career.

Ahead even of the aforementioned Pernell Whitaker, Mayweather is most commonly cited as the best defensive boxer in the sport's history.

To anyone who has followed Mayweather's career, this latest list will come as little surprise; the boxer has hardly been shy to state his thoughts over the past several decades, and controversy seemingly follows him wherever he goes, or with whatever he says.

But still, no Ali in the top 5!? With the greatest of respect, I’m not so sure, Floyd.

News Now - Sport News