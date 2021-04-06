Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced back in style with his performance against Arsenal.

It had been a difficult international break for the England international, axed from Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Jurgen Klopp had made his feelings on that known, but the Liverpool right-back showed that class is permanent with a brilliant assist in the 3-0 win at the Emirates.

From his celebration, it was clear that it was a special moment for Alexander-Arnold following the most difficult period of his short career to date.

The 22-year-old had come under fire for his displays in the champions' six defeats in eight league games.

Even going forward, the full-back wasn't getting results. Historically, there has rarely been any doubt about his prowess running down the flanks and whipping balls into the box.

There has, on occasion, been question marks raised against his defending.

When Liverpool had Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez at the heart of their defence, that didn't matter so much.

In recent months, though, Alexander-Arnold's apparent 'shortcomings' at the back have been open season.

That's why Liverpool fans have been re-sharing footage of some of his best defensive moments, putting to bed any accusations that he's not well-rounded enough for his position.

Coming up against the likes of Tottenham's Heung-min Son, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Alexander-Arnold has been able to neutralise some of the top flight's most potent attackers.

If his assist numbers have fallen dramatically - he's only got four this season in the league, compared to 13 over the whole of 2019/20 - there's less cause for alarm if he's also doing a job defensively.

Ultimately, few Liverpool fans would contest that he's been well below his best this term. But that applies to most of the squad, in truth, and at least the montage above is a reminder of what he can produce when he rediscovers his form.

News Now - Sport News