WrestleMania 37 is officially upon us!

It seems like so long ago that Edge won the Royal Rumble, becoming the first WWE Superstar to punch his ticket to 'The Show of Shows'.

That Rumble win set up a blockbuster main event showdown for the Universal Championship, initially against titleholder Roman Reigns.

But The Road to WrestleMania has thrown in some huge surprises and now, Daniel Bryan has forced his way into a Triple Threat bout that will close the show on Sunday night.

Of course, there are plenty of other massive matches on the PPV card - which takes place across two nights once again this year.

So let's get down to business. Here's everything you need to know about WrestleMania 37.

Date, time and venue:

WrestleMania will air live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11. The main card is scheduled to start at 1am UK time (8pm Eastern Time) on both nights.

This year's event is being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be the first show in over 12 months with fans in attendance and 25,000 are expected for each night.

WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil will be hosting WrestleMania.

How to watch:

The Showcase of the Immortals will be shown live on the WWE Network in the UK and on Peacock in the USA.

As ever, the Network is free for new subscribers but after the 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, WrestleMania is available to UK based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Match card:

As of writing, 14 matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania, with seven on Saturday and seven on Sunday. (card subject to change)

Night One:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship match

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs The Miz & John Morrison - Tag team match

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon - Steel cage match

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins - Singles match

Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs Lana & Naomi vs Natalya & Tamina vs The Riott Squad - Tag Team Turmoil Match - winner faces Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Titles on Night Two

Night two:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan - Universal Championship Triple Threat Match

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship match

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs Randy Orton - Singles match

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn - Singles match

Riddle (c) vs Sheamus - United States Championship match

Nia Jaz and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Tag team turmoil winners - Women's Tag Team Championship match

WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network, Peacock and BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News