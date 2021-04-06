Kevin Holland wants a rematch with Derek Brunson, providing he can pass his latest gutcheck.

The highly rated middleweight star is one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster and his latest test is against Marvin Vettori on April 10 in Las Vegas.

Holland (21-6) will be entering the cage for the first time since suffering his third octagon loss as a professional last month, a unanimous decision defeat to fellow top contender Brunson.

The 28-year-old American mixed martial artist has learned the hard way from overlooking his opponent in the past.

But "Trailblazer" told Ariel Helwani's MMA Show he feels it's only a matter of time before the UFC offer him a rematch with Brunson.

"That was me having a good time, no excuses. I called him Bumson the whole time but I came up the bum that night. Props to that," Holland said.

"After I get done with Marvin Vettori, granted that goes a special way, I get one more and it is kind of inevitable I get that rematch.

"He is probably like heck no, I’d retire before I get that rematch. We will get it one way or another. Even if I have to do it on a video game, we will get it."

First of all, however, Holland will have to get past Vettori, which will be no easy task. The 27-year-old Italian (16-4-1) has emerged as a rising middleweight contender in recent months.

Vettori suffered his fourth professional loss to current champion Israel Adesanya in April 2018. Since that setback, however, "The Italian Dream" has beaten the likes of Jack Hermansson, Karl Roberson and Andrew Sanchez as he continues to climb up the UFC rankings.

