Footballer goes viral after hitting 35-yard wonder strike in FA Cup win

Middlesbrough cruised into the next round of the FA Cup on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 win over Hull City as the weekend sun beat down on Bedford Terrace.

Whilst the National League North side are celebrating their progress into the next round, one particular piece of play from the match has turned a lot of heads since the victory.

Millie Bell changed the game after she hit a sensational strike from 35-yards out and sent it firing straight into the back of the Hull net. The Boro midfielder wasted no time in pulling the trigger from distance as she stepped up to take a free-kick for her girlhood club.

Her goal put Boro ahead after initially going 1-0 down to the Tigers early in the first half. The visitors put the pressure on Steph Turnbull's side, but they stayed calm and collected and played a patient game in their build up to the win. Faye Dale grabbed the equaliser in the 38th minute, netting her first ever goal for Middlesbrough.

Her milestone finish from close range was followed by Bell's screamer to take the lead, and a third goal from Eve Marshall put the game to bed.

Boro are set to face The New Saints in the third round on April 11th. The FA Cup is the only remaining competition for the northern side, who saw their National League season curtailed for the second year running last month.

