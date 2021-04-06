With WrestleMania 37 only four days away the card is already looking stacked and 25,000 fans are expected to be in attendance. One feature that also catches the eye of viewers is the stage at The Show of Shows.

The venue for last year's 'Mania was the WWE Performance Center due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year the pay-per-view will be at the originally planned Raymond James Stadium - making it significantly different to the last one.

As a result of having WrestleMania at this venue, the expectation of an extravagant stage and surroundings will be highly anticipated by fans.

Those in attendance are rumoured to be in pods and socially distanced from one another, with WWE on high alert from the coronavirus, fans will be temperature checked, have to wear face coverings and wellness screenings will take place.

A video has been posted online with drone footage of the football stadium being transformed ahead of the two-night wrestling event on April 10th and 11th.

As seen in the video, there are huge pirate ship behind what looks like the location of the entrance ramp and gorilla position. This ties in with the theme of The Show of Shows this year. There is also a noticeable canopy above the ring.

Planeta Wrestling also posted on Twitter a TikTok from user @_drewskie_ that shows the flooring for 'Mania being slowly installed.

So far 14 matches have been confirmed for the PPV, with seven on each night. Eight titles will be on the line - three on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The stage is shaping up nicely and will make for a brilliant scenery for those in attendance, especially with WWE also recently confirming Bebe Rexha will perform "America The Beautiful" on the first night of the event.

Title matches, a big ship and a live crowd - this could very well go down as one of the best 'Manias in a long time.

News Now - Sport News