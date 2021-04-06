West Ham United recorded a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday and climbed back into the top four ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

With just eight games left to play, the Hammers are facing the very real possibility of securing a place in the Champions League next season.

David Moyes has been hailed for his role in the east London outfit's success, and talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy believes the Scot should receive an individual accolade if he can steer his side to a fourth placed finish.

What did Jason Cundy say?

Cundy was involved in a heated debate with Perry Groves on Monday night after the Hammers moved back into the fourth Champions League spot.

The prospect of West Ham qualifying for Europe's elite competition is no longer an overly optimistic pipe dream, and that potential outcome was a dominant theme of the post-match narrative following their win against Wolves.

Cundy claimed that Moyes deserves to win the Manager of the Year award if he can finish the job during the final eight matches of the season.

"If West Ham get top four. Now I know Pep Guardiola's Man City have been fabulous this season.

"But what is a bigger achievement? Man City winning the title or West Ham getting top four?

"For me, if David Moyes does that he has to be Manager of the Year."

Would he deserve it?

Moyes certainly deserves to be in the conversation even if West Ham fall short of the Champions League and finish in a Europa League spot.

TalkSPORT is renowned for its divisive opinions, but it's almost impossible to dispute with Cundy's logic here.

If West Ham do manage to qualify for Europe's elite knockout competition, then they'll have to beat four historic giants to the final position.

Finishing above Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal would represent a gargantuan achievement for a club of the Irons' stature, and would have to be regarded as the greatest feat in the club's recent history.

It would be an incredible turnaround for a manager whose reputation has suffered a sharp decline since succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

Whether he wins an award or not, though, his achievements at the London Stadium have repaired much of the damage from his torrid spells with United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Who are the contenders for Manager of the Year?

As things stand, Pep Guardiola appears to be the hot favourite for the Manager of the Year award.

His Manchester City side are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and are coasting to the Premier League title despite suffering an early season blip.

However, Brendan Rodgers also boasts strong claims for the award having navigated Leicester City through various injury crises to sit in third place in the league with just eight games left to play.

The Foxes also face Southampton at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final on April 18.

Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, one of the aforementioned three managers look destined to claim the award.

