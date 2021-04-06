Resident Evil 8: System Requirements revealed to play on PC

Resident Evil 8 is almost upon us in its usually scary and frightening fashion, but the requirements to play on PC are not as terrifying.

The game’s new antagonist Lady Dimistrescu appears to have taken the spotlight after the successful launch of the game’s demo Maiden earlier this year, sending the internet into a frenzy with many cosplay tributes and drawings.

That being said, the latest addition to the gaming horror series will have a lot more to offer, especially for PC players looking to purchase the game when it’s released on 7th May.

Those concerned will be delighted to hear that state-of-the-art PCs are not required to play Capcom’s latest instalment, and gamers with older graphics cards will be thrilled with this news.

System requirements

The minimum requirements look incredibly low which will please those that play on a certain budget or have slightly more outdated systems than others. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is over five years old and can still perform at a resolution of 1080p and 60fps if correctly adjusted.

Of course, this will not provide you with 4K gaming which will require a much more stocky rig, with Intel i7 and a GeForce RTX 2070 being the absolute minimum for the elements of 4K experience.

Here you can the full specifications required to pick up Resident Evil village or match Capcom’s gaming recommendations.



Resident Evil Village - Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti w/ 4GB VRAM OR AMD Radeon RX 560 w/ 4GB VRAM

Direct X Version: 12

Resident Evil Village - Recommended PC Specs

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 OR AMD Radeon RX 5700

Direct X Version: 12

Bear in mind that the recommended specs are just to ensure the best performance with cost in mind, whereas better memory, processors and graphics can be used to enhance the experience even further.

