Resident Evil Re:Verse: Playable Characters In The Multiplayer Beta

Gaming fans of the popular franchise Resident Evil are in for an exciting week as the Resident Evil Re:Verse beta is set to launch.

In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person survival horror revenge matches. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons

This beta is being released in the build up to the upcoming release of its counterpart Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8).

The tenth instalment of the game is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 and you will again play as Ethan Winters in the upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom.

When is the Resident Evil Re:Verse beta released?

The beta, which is available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC, is around the corner as it is being released on April 7th at 11pm PT / 7am GMT and can be played until April 10th at 11pm PT / April 11 7am GMT.

What characters can you play as in the beta?

The multiplayer game brings a whole new type of gameplay to the franchise and fans can play as both the standard playable characters from past games as well as characters which they would have fought against in the past.

Here are all the playable characters and what exact skills and powers they have so that you have the full knowledge before you dive into the beta. They are split into two categories, survivors and bioweapons.

Survivors

Chris Redfield

Survivors have both passive and active skills which can be used. Redfield’s passive skill is called ‘Pride of the Original Eleven’ and it means that he deals more damage to bioweapons the lower his HP gets.

Meanwhile his active skills, which can be triggered using the L1/R1 on Playstation or LB/RB on Xbox are called ‘Indomitable Spirit’ and ‘AMG-78 Powered Exoskeleton.’

The former means the player can not be killed by any damage for a fixed time, whilst the latter will deal the opponent with a devastating punch.

Jill Valentine

The passive skill of Jill Valentine, who has been involved in the franchise since the start, is called ‘Desperation’ and means attack damage is temporarily boosted after dodging.

Meanwhile the two active skills are ‘Landmine’ and ‘HOT DOGGER’. The landmine is pretty self-explanatory as you are able to place one down in the game, however the other skill is probably the one you want to use more as it deals a large amount of damage to enemies at close range and if used correctly after dodging, it is a very powerful move.

Leon S. Kennedy

Leon Kennedy is a fan favourite after making his debut in Resident Evil 2 back in 1998. His two active skills are very suited to his character. One is being able to ‘Dual Wield’ your guns for a fixed amount of time, whilst the other is being able to do a ‘Roundhouse Kick’ to knock out any enemies who get too close to you. This attack is good to keep in your locker for when multiple enemies are around you as it can hit multiple targets at once.

Meanwhile his passive skill is ‘Rookie Sprint’ and it enables Kennedy to recover a portion of lost HP over time.

Claire Redfield

Claire Redfield is the younger sister of Chris Redfield and first featured in Resident Evil 2. Her passive skill is a great asset as ‘Speedloader’ allows you to reload your Quickdraw Army.

Meanwhile ‘Adrenaline Shot’ means you inject yourself with adrenaline when you use the active skill and this recovers a small amount of HP and stamina.

The other skill, ‘Modified Alternator’ when used, gives enemies in the nearby radius an electric shock and the stun means they take minor damage.

Ada Wong

During the franchise, Ada Wong comes across as a mysterious and ambiguous antiheroine figure. She works for the series' villains (the Umbrella Corporation) but also helps the protagonist Leon S. Kennedy throughout.

Her passive skill is ‘A Spy’s Wisdom’ and it gives her the ability to automatically recover some HP when it is critically low.

Meanwhile, when triggered, Wong is able to use a ‘Pipe Bomb Arrow’, which explodes on impact as well as a backwards ‘Somersault Kick’ to deal damage.

Hunk

Hunk, who first appeared in Resident Evil 2, is the code-name of an Umbrella Security Service operator, who was the leader of the ill-fated Alpha Team in the employment of Umbrella.

Active Camouflage is one of his active skills and means he becomes transparent whilst his footsteps are silent.

His passive skill, called ‘Tragedy of the Reaper’, works alongside this skill and gives him the power to be camouflaged for longer if he assassinates someone when using it. Players can also ‘Assassinate’ other players by pressing the R1 or RB button.

Bioweapons

Fat Molded

The bioweapons work slightly differently. They have two available skills which can be used by pressing the L1/R1 or the LB/RB button. For Fat Molded, he can ‘Self Destruct’. The impact of this explosion depends on the amount of energy stored.

The character can also ‘Enrage’ and this skill gives him increased attack power, attack speed, and movement speed.

Hunter Y

This model of hunter was developed by the Umbrella Corporation and the two skills are very easy to understand. You have ‘Devour’, and when used, it will engulf an enemy within range. The other is called ‘Acid Spray’ and this allows the Hunter to spew stomach acid at enemies from close to medium distance and it deals a small amount of damage.

Jack Baker

Jack Baker first appeared in Resident Evil 7. He and his family were behind a series of kidnappings and murders from 2015–2017, due to the control of Eveline.

One of the skills, named ‘Welcome to the Family’, unleashes a ferocious punch and kills humans easily. Meanwhile the other is dubbed ‘Chainsaw Scissor Whirlwind’ and when used, you can advance forward whilst you attack with chainsaw scissors. You can change direction whilst using this attacking.

Nemesis

Nemesis, who is seen as one of the best creatures within the franchise, has two devastating skills. One is called ‘Pursuing Tentacle’ and when used, Nemesis strikes the ground beneath your feet and thrusts tentacles out into the area around you. This is a good ranged attack. Meanwhile, there is also ‘Rocket Launcher’ which fires a powerful rocket at an opponent.

Super Tyrant

The final playable character is the ‘Super Tyrant’ and is the main boss in Resident Evil 2. Both his skills are devastating strikes. One is called, ‘Dashing Strike’ and this allows the Tyrant to dash forward and deliver an upward blow.

Meanwhile the other is ‘Leaping Strike’ and allows the tyrant to leap forward at a high speed and slash out at enemies.

This list reveals that via this beta, you can truly explore the world of Resident Evil in a very unique way and it is understandable to see the excitement around its release.

