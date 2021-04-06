Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have set the bar for football punditry in recent years.

Not only do they deliver incredible insight whenever they work together, but they also bring plenty of humour.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards might run them close these days, but Neville and Carragher remain the funniest double-act in football.

Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football is essential viewing whenever they’re on together.

Whenever Neville misses a week and Sky draft in a guest pundit, it’s never quite the same.

The former Manchester United and Liverpool legends were on air together on Monday night for the Premier League double-header of Everton vs Crystal Palace and Wolves vs West Ham.

Neville and Carragher both revealed their preferred 23-man England squads for Euro 2020 after West Ham’s 3-2 win over Wolves, along with their starting XIs for the first group match against Croatia.

Neville caused a stir by omitting Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from his starting line-up.

The former right-back had also explained why Gareth Southgate might opt to include Kieran Tripper over the Liverpool star in his squad this summer.

Neville felt that Carragher missed his points on several occasions during the show and their hilarious heated debate continued into the car park after they left the Sky Sports studio.

“Well… I can’t believe what I’ve just been through,” Neville said, live on Instagram.

“I’ve been exposed to the… Scouse mafia in full flow. I’ve delivered three excellent bits of punditry tonight that have basically been rubbished by gobsh*te here.”

On Carragher’s England selection, Neville added: “He’s picked three right-backs, nine defenders, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice in midfield and wants to dominate possession!

“Seriously, can you please explain how you’re going to do that?

“You think we can dominate possession with five defenders, and Rice and Henderson?”

Carragher replied: “Can England win a tournament playing that way, you’ve done it so often. Didn’t Gareth Southgate use three at the back and get to the semi-final?

“Playing three at the back was all about playing with the ball and coming out with the ball.

“How many times did Harry Maguire come out with the ball and start and attack?

“This guy has got a serious problem with Trent, you’ve always had a problem with people from Liverpool haven’t you?”

Neville jokingly responded: “Yeah, it’s getting bigger by the day.”

The debate then continued during the taxi journey home and you can watch the full seven-minute video here…

At one point they even got in trouble with the car park attendants.

This is why we all love Neville and Carragher. What a duo!

