The PS5 is still a baby and we’ve already got ourselves a compilation of GOAT contenders, according to their Metacritic scores anyway.

Sony’s latest oversized contribution to the console world was well-received upon launch late last year (just in time for Christmas to the surprise of no one).

Boasting an incredibly advanced DualSense controller and diverse host of launch games to play through, the PS5’s already got plenty of butts glued to seats and eyes stuck to screens.

While we hold our collective breath for God of War 5, here’s the current cream of the crop.

25. The Pathless

Release date: November 12, 2020

This fantasy adventure follows the trials and tribulations of an archer and an eagle’s journey through a mythical forest.

You take control of The Hunter, a bow and arrow maestro who teams up with a trusty eagle to hunt down a spooky selection of evil spirits.

Between the exploration of mysterious forests, grand scale battles and intriguing puzzles, the game is a must play for fans of the developer’s previous effort ABZÛ.

Metascore: 77

24. Observer: System Redux

Release date: November 12, 2020

You could’ve called this one Cyberpunk 2084 and saved millions of fans the pain and disappointment of a certain other game set seven years earlier…

There’s a sinister killer on the loose in a grim, high-tech future. You’re a neural police detective out to save the day and put a stop to the mayhem.

To do so, you must hack into other people’s minds and piece the case together through their memories, emotions and thoughts.

One can’t help but feel there’s some kind of human rights violation going on there, but oh well.

Metascore: 77

23. Cyber Shadow

Release date: January 26, 2021

A classic sci-fi scenario plays out in this one where a host of sinister, synthetic creatures have successfully conquered the world.

You are Shadow, a hero out to investigate the cause of the catastrophe. Explore the ruined skyline of Mekacity as you overcome obstacles and techno monsters on your way to the end of this action-packed campaign.

Metascore: 77

22. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Release date: January 26, 2021

It’s been three years since Ryza’s spectacular (but very hush-hush) Kurken Island adventure. As the only one in her crew to stay put on the island, Ryza now keeps in touch with her pals via letter. One such letter finally convinces her to depart the island and investigate some ruins linked to alchemy.

Ryza’s new adventure fully kicks off in Ashra-am Baird, the royal capital. Gear up for a host of new mysterious and one of the strangest creatures in modern gaming history.

Metascore: 78

21. NBA 2K21

Release date: November 12, 2020

The difference in scores for 2K’s latest hoop-dunking instalment is staggering to say the least.

Officially, the game boasts notable improvements to several features including its gameplay, graphics, game modes and immersive approach to the sport of basketball.

According to users, that may not be quite as wonderful as it sounds…

Metascore: 79

20. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Release date: November 12, 2020

The PlayStation legend that is Sackboy makes his long-awaited return with this multi-faceted adventure.

Fun for both solo players and groups looking to collaborate, Sackboy’s latest journey delivers the colourful, good-natured fun players have come to expect from him.

Metascore: 79

19. DIRT 5

Release date: November 12, 2020

The DIRT series has seemingly never been better thanks to whopping advances in its gameplay, graphics and best of all, loading times.

The off-road racing mayhem is further enhanced by an excellent use of the PS5’s exceptional DualSense controller features, ensuring an immersive, hard-bumping experience.

Better still, for those who bought DIRT 5 on the PS4, you’re entitled to a free upgrade when you get the PS5.

Despite the advances, the game maintains a curiously mixed reception amongst players.

Metascore: 80

18. Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Release date: November 12, 2020

This one cranks Coaster park simulations up a notch thanks to its frontier Workshop, a great setting for players to exchange creations in a fun community setting.

With straightforward tools and an addictive emphasis on growing your Coaster world, Planet Coaster is the current peak of its genre.

Metascore: 81

17: WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Release date: November 12, 2020

The ninth WRC has an array of game modes to enjoy including three new rallies from Calendar, an incredibly in-depth co-op mode and a competitive, customisable league system for the community. A must-have for WRC fans.

Metascore: 82

16: Astro’s Playroom

Release date: November 12, 2020

Astro’s here to introduce you to the PS5 and all of its features with the help of his trusty crew.

This charming platformer arrives pre-loaded onto every PS5 and takes the player through four different worlds, each of which is modelled on a component of the PS5.

A fun, informative start to the PS5 experience.

Metascore: 83

15. The Pedestrian

Release date: January 29, 2021

This old school puzzle platformer requires you to play as a 2D character operating in a 3D world, putting public signs together and in order as you progress through the 2.5D sign system.

Metascore: 83

14. Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Release date: November 12, 2020

Take Overcooked! Now take Overcooked! 2. Now fuse the two, throw in some new content and remaster it in 4K.

That’s exactly what All You Can Eat is: the definitive Overcooked! experience.

Enjoy great visuals and fun multiplayer action in this foodie frenzy.

Metascore: 84

13. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Release date: November 12, 2020

Assassin’s Creed’s move into the Viking craze led to one of its finest instalments in years.

You are Eivor, a Norwegian raider leading his clan to England during the ninth century. To secure your post-mortem place in Valhalla, you must conquer this hectic, untamed land and be the best conquerer you can be.

With ferocious combat, plot-affecting player choices and wild raids, Valhalla is one of the most epic games for the PS5 out there at the moment.

Metascore: 84

12. Hitman 3

Release date: January 20, 2021

The thrilling closing chapter of the World of Assassination trilogy delivers the murderous goods and then some.

Agent 47 is back and better than ever, joining forces with his handler Diana Burnwood and old pal Lucas Grey to hunt down the partners of Providence.

With a game world more reactive than ever, Hitman 3 is a remarkable showing for the franchise.

Metascore: 85

11. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Release date: November 12, 2020

The long-awaited next instalment in the Spidey franchise focuses on fan favourite Miles Morales and his quest to branch out as his own Spider-Man.

With fast travel features, action-packed gameplay and the thrilling webslinging Spidey games have become renowned for, Miles Morales’ solo adventure is top notch fun.

Further praise can also be directed to the character models, all of which are astonishingly detailed.

Metascore: 85

10. Control: Ultimate Edition

Release date: February 2, 2021

You are the Director, a director (obviously) of a top secret agency in New York that just got invaded by something not of this world.

It’s on you to regain control (if only there’d been some clue in the title) and save the day in this imaginative and supernatural third person adventure.

Metascore: 85

9. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Release date. March 12, 2021

Has there even been a more apt subtitle for a game?

Crash is back for more reality-bending shenanigans involving crazy new skills, absurd bosses and a host of wild, alternate dimensions.

An essential bit of gaming for fans of the long-running franchise.

Metascore: 86

8. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Release date: March 2, 2021

It’s time to start from the bottom and rise to the top as Ichiban Kasuga, a hapless, low-level yakuza soldier sentenced to 18 years in the can.

Returning to a world that has passed him by, Kasuga must find the dragon within if he is to avenge his now-destroyed clan and get his life back on track.

Yakuza’s most expansive and immersive effort yet.

Metascore: 87

7. The Nioh Collection

Release date: February 5, 2021

To mark the four-year anniversary, we’ve got ourselves remastered editions of both Nioh instalments.

For Nioh fans, this edition has every last bit of content in one convenient place, all now featuring 4K and 120FPS support.

There is also the option to transfer your PS4 progress to the PS5, ensuring you can pick up right where you left off.

Metascore: 88

6. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Release date: November 17, 2020

Enjoy two bloodthirsty campaigns, MK 11 and MK 11: Aftermath in all their grisly, bone-crunching glory.

With an endless array of characters, skins, weapons, gear and special guest fighters, it’s safe to say MK will keep going strong in the new generation of gaming.

Metascore: 88

5. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Release date: November 12, 2020

The classic series is back with a no holds barred masterclass in stylish gaming action.

There’s a boat load of new features and modes to play through here plus the added fun of Vergil, Dante’s brother/nemesis, being a playable character.

The updated game play, graphics and action make this the most epic Devil May Cry instalment yet.

Metacritic: 88

4. It Takes Two

Release date: March 26, 2021

Hazelight’s new co-op adventure packs a surprisingly emotional punch.

Telling the tale of divorced parents finding themselves trapped within their daughter’s dolls, the game provides one of the imaginative experiences in the short history of the PS5.

Metascore: 89

3. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

Release date: March 26, 2021

The greatest skateboarding games of all time are back with a remastered vengeance.

Essentially rebuilt from scratch, the PS5 rendition of Tony Hawk’s gaming classics boast incredible new features for every aspect of gameplay, making it one of the most extensive remasters in gaming history.

Metascore: 89

2. Demon’s Souls

Release date: November 12, 2020

Another exceptional remaster from top to bottom, Demon’s Souls is an even better fantasy-horror experience than before thanks to its enhancements.

As a lone, demon-hunting warrior, it’s up to you to take The Old One down and save the land of Boletaria from destruction.

Metascore: 92

1. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Release date: March 30, 2021

Here it is, the current king of the hill.

You’re an amnesiac detective out to discover what you’ve forgotten in a curious, coastal setting.

An eclectic blend of disco music, oil paintings and post-revolutionary themes ensure this is a must play for PS5 owners.

Metascore: 93

