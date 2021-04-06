WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award.

Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming on Tuesday, April 6 on WWE Network everywhere else.

Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history.

A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them.

In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics.

His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, 'There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype' in 2019.

O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.

"Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

"Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world."

As well as winning the Warrior Award, Titus will also host WrestleMania this weekend!



The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony streams live on Tuesday, April 6 on WWE Network. WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11.

