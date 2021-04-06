Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are all set to come to blows once again in a massive trilogy fight.

Poirier shocked the combat sporting world as he upset his much-fancied opponent on Fight Island earlier this year and now the pair will settle the score this July.

McGregor comfortably won their first fight in 2015, and was largely expected to do the same when he took on Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

However, the American came prepared, executing a cunning fight plan to absolute perfection before finishing McGregor off with a flurry of vicious blows.

The general consensus was that McGregor had massively underestimated Poirier - a mistake he won't be making again ahead of the fight 'for all the marbles'.

That is because McGregor has vowed to return to the training regime that served him so well ahead of his UFC debut fight back in 2013.

Writing on Twitter, the superstar outlined his plans:

"Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition.

"Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition. This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event. Rare company! Proper Twelve baby! All day!

"My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out. I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym.

"I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat.

"Double skills work. I also didn't take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

"I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn't become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ," McGregor concluded.

