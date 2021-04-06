WWE Wrestlemania: Who are the top 5 women’s tag teams of all time?

The number of female tag teams in the WWE was scarce until the introduction of the Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2018.

Now though, the division is going from strength to strength, with two matches scheduled for this year’s Wrestlemania.

The first night will see a Tag Team Turmoil match featuring Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, plus Natalya and Tamina.

The winners will then challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Championship belt the following evening.

Despite the lack of a competitive division until more recently, there has nonetheless been a plethora of iconic teams that have taken to the WWE ring. From one-off feuds to long-lasting vendettas, we’ve seen legends come together, enemies paired up, and some of the best matches from recent decades.

With this in mind, here are the top five women’s tag teams of all time:

The Kabuki Warriors

This tag team was formed by Paige back in 2019 and consisted of current Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

After beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Tag Team Championship at Hell in a Cell that year, the pair would go on to enjoy the longest title reign of any team in the division thus far.

A prolonged feud with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair saw the Warriors retain their title in the main event at Tables, Ladders and Chairs, before eventually losing the title back to Bliss and Cross at Wrestlemania 36.

The pair disbanded in July 2020, as Asuka set her sights on the Raw Women’s Championship and Sane returned to Japan to be with her husband.

LayCool

Layla El and Michelle McCool came together in 2009 to form the team “LayCool.” Often portrayed as narcissistic, vain bullies, the pair’s “mean girl” tactics made them a must-watch duo at the time.

LayCool also helped unify the WWE Women’s Championship with the WWE Divas Championship –– self appointing themselves co-champions, though this was never officially recognised.

The team broke up after almost two years in May 2011, after several disagreements, leading to a “Loser Leaves WWE” match between the pair, which Layla won.

The Bella Twins

Perhaps the most iconic twins in WWE history, Nikki and Brie Bella were both WWE Divas Champions.

Due to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class this evening, the twins were arguably the faces of the Divas era, and regularly competed as a tag team in various storylines.

Though the sisters have now retired, their return to action has been teased for some time, with Brie disclosing on the Bellas Podcast that the pair expect to be back in the ring by 2022.

Team Bestie

Lita and Trish Stratus had a volatile relationship, to say the least. Rivals for the majority of the attitude era, the two came together in 2011 during the invasion angle and competed against teams from WCW and ECW.

Known as “Team Bestie”, they took on the likes of Molly Holly, Jazz and Ivory, and faced off in a battle of sexes match against Chris Jericho and Christian in 2003.

The pair also teamed up again in 2018, defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox in a tag team match at the Evolution pay-per-view.

The Boss “N” Hug Connection

Bayley and Sasha Banks were the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions but quickly lost their title to the Ilconics at Wrestlemania 35.

Two years later, however, the pair joined forces again and were quickly dubbed the “Golden Role Models”, as they were considered idols for young girls all over the world.

After recapturing the Tag Team Championship from Bliss and Cross in June 2020, Bayley then won the SmackDown Women’s title, before Banks became a record-breaking five-time RAW Women’s Champion.

This made them the only tag team or stable in history to hold all three titles at once, cementing their legacy as one of the finest women’s duos in the history of the WWE.

