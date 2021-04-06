Leon Edwards reckons Kamaru Usman will beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April.

Usman and Masvidal will go toe-to-toe for the second time when they meet for their rematch at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Welterweight champion Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 last July, although the 36-year-old American fighter accepted the fight on just six days' notice.

Masvidal (35-14), who trains at American Top Team with Andrei Arlovski and Amanda Nunes, hasn't fought since his July 2020 loss to Usman on Fight Island.

And though he will have enjoyed a much longer camp than their previous encounter, Edwards predicts that the reigning "BMF" champion doesn't have the skillset to make the necessary adjustments.

The Brit told ESPN: "If I had to put money on it, I'd probably favour Usman. I just can't see what Masvidal can do different.

"He's the smaller man, he doesn't look strong in the clinch, his wrestling ain't great, his jiu-jistu ain't great.

"I just can't see what he does that's gonna be amazing to switch up his style. He's fought the same way for a long time."

Edwards (18-3, 1 NC), meanwhile, has his own concerns to worry about.

"Rocky" is coming off the back of a highly controversial bout with Belal Muhammad which ended in a no contest after he accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye in the second round.

The 29-year-old British fighter faces former title challenger Nate Diaz in a five-round co-main event for the card headlined by Charles Oliveira versus Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC lightweight belt, which is the first of its kind in the promotion's history.

