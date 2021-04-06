This week is the WWE's biggest in their wrestling calendar, with RAW, the Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver - all before WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

Speaking on The Wrestling Daily podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked about fantasy matches he would like to be a part of and who he would’ve wanted to go toe-to-toe with.

“There’s a lot of guys I wish I got to do business with,” Austin said.

“There’s generational gaps, but you always have those fantasy match-ups. You see what a guy’s doing and you think, ‘I could have done something with that guy. We could’ve made something really memorable.

"I think [Roman’s] doing great work. He’s a great performer, and sometimes he’s a little underrated. He’s phenomenal.”

The Texas Rattlesnake had his last match at WrestleMania 19 in a winning effort against on-screen enemy The Rock.

Kane is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 6 and former opponent Austin has had his say on The Big Red Machine's induction.

The Texas Rattlesnake has praised the character of Kane and how much he enjoyed having him on the Broken Skull Sessions.

“Are you kidding me? It’s about time!” Austin said.

“Well, he’s been in the ring a couple of times. No surprise, one of the greatest gimmicks of all time. One of the greatest characters of all time, along with the Undertaker, we all know that.

"Kane has had an absolutely phenomenal career, with all the transitions he made with that. I had him on Broken Skull Sessions and we had a blast."

The Texas Rattlesnake went on to mention how great Glen Jacobs is and that he thinks The Big Red Machine deserves to be in the class of 2021.

“When you see this monster of a man in this mask and this red and black suit, it terrifies you, but when you meet Glenn Jacobs, the man? In the locker room, all the boys are messing around, wasting time before a show as we do, but Glenn’s the guy over there reading a book.

"He’s so well-read, so intelligent, such a gentleman. You would be so surprised to know the man versus the character. A great body of work, and very well deserved.”

The thought of Austin in his prime squaring off with Roman Reigns on any WWE show would certainly make fans watch!

