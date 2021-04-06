As soon as Liverpool's name was picked out of the hat to face Real Madrid, it brought back some harrowing memories of Kiev.

The two European giants will face each other in the Champions League quarter-finals, almost three years on from Los Blancos' victory in the 2018 final.

One of the most memorable showpieces in recent history, Zinedine Zidane's side lifted their third successive title.

The flip side to that, of course, was heartbreak for the Reds. Mohamed Salah's night was curtailed early by Sergio Ramos, but even that paled in significance to the agony of Loris Karius.

Concussed or not, the history books will never forget the goalkeeper's two errors. First, he rolled the ball out, but it was intercepted by Karim Benzema.

Gareth Bale's spectacular overhead kick followed, before Karius' misery was complete as his wrists crumbled under another of the Welshman's efforts.

It was Bale at his very best, but the Liverpool stopper was reduced to tears by his errors. At the final whistle, Karius was completely isolated and in the immediate aftermath, no Liverpool players went over to him.

Bale, however, was first on the scene to comfort his opponent. Karius then made his way over to the Liverpool fans to apologise profusely.

It was a touch of class from Bale.

Sadly, that night has come to define Karius' career with the club. It's one he'll never live down and his confidence has suffered ever since during his loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin.

Why didn't Liverpool players comfort Karius?

At the time, it was remarked upon that no Liverpool players went over to comfort their teammate.

However, in their defence, Gini Wijnaldum admitted they had avoided speaking to Karius because they didn't want to upset him further.

“I didn’t say anything because a lot of people already went to him and sometimes you don’t like it when too many people come," Wijnaldum said.

“It’s not the ending we wanted for our Champions League campaign but sometimes these things happen in football."

Klopp also refused to stick the knife in afterwards.

"The mistakes were obvious, we don't have to talk about that, it's all clear," he said. "He knows it, I know it, you all know it.

"Now, he has to deal with it, we have to deal with, we will do that, of course, we will be with him, there's no doubt about that. It was not his night, obviously."

And Steven Gerrard added via the Liverpool Echo:

"No one makes mistakes on purpose. Fair play to him going to the fans to apologise.

"Many a keeper would have been down the tunnel by now."

At least Bale was on hand to show his support after a horrific night for the stopper.

