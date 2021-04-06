It was recently announced that former WWE wrestler Chris Jericho will appear on the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin on April 11, the same day as night one of WrestleMania 37.

Several individuals have commented on this news, especially considering Jericho is currently signed to AEW.

CM Punk was recently interviewed by TMZ and was asked about Chris appearing on the talk show. The four-time World Champion mentioned he might watch the show and he thinks that Jericho's current employer might also be discussed. He said:

“I think it’s interesting for sure, obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I’ll give it a shot and watch it, but it feels like it’s going to be softball questions.

"I don’t if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions and nor do I think that they possibly should. It’s an interesting situation and it’ll probably be a feel good interview where they talk about Jericho’s past at WWE.

"I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think people are interested in.”

Punk was then asked about his thoughts on the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW co-owner Tony Khan allowing this interview to happen. He said:

“Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction and opinion is that I think it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all. If he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen.

"Anytime anybody is talking about you, it is good. There will be people that don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say, ‘cool, I didn’t know that, I just thought Jericho was retired.’ There is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show.

"It’s a new age and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment, so kudos to everybody involved.”

I for one am very happy that Vince and Khan have allowed this to happen.

