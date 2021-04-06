The Top 10 Resident Evil Games of All-Time Have been Ranked

Resident Evil 8 is just around the corner from release, in what will be the next chapter of the famous horror series.

From the Playstation 1 original, right up until Resident Evil 7, Capcom’s masterful creation has seen it become one of the most successful franchises in gaming history, celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of Resident Evil 8 in 2021.

Not only have the storylines kept fans coming back for more, but they have also grown a special connection with the main characters of the games such as Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine and Ada Wong to name a few.

For the sake of simplicity, we have stuck to the mainline entries of the Resident Evil series and remakes and have left out the spin-offs such as the excellent Outbreak and Revelations 2 games.

But out of all the Resident Evil games down the years, which one comes out on top? Find out as we see which ranks as the Jack Baker of games with the 10 best games in history.

10. Resident Evil 5 (2009)

First onto our list is the fifth edition of the franchise which had a lot to live up for after how successful the previous game became.

While the game was pretty solid for its time, considering the campaign’s benefits from the use of a second player. But it had plenty of flaws that didn’t match up to games of old.

9. Resident Evil 3 Remake (2020)

Capcom did a brilliant job on last year’s remake of the third edition, with an emotional nostalgic trip back to Raccoon City and a fantastically written script with Jill and Carlos Oliveira delivering some quality banter.

However, the game was incredibly rushed and missed out on some key parts. The absence of the iconic clock tower section was particularly unforgivable for some, leaving the game feeling somewhat half-finished and incomplete.

8. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999)

Let’s face it. Nothing beats the original, right? That is the case with the third edition of the game from the backend of the PS1 trilogy.

Despite being slightly smaller than its predecessor, the game still packs a punch with Jill Valentine at the heart of the storyline. Enemies such as Nemesis made this game an interesting challenge, especially to new players of the game, and the story cemented Jill as a Resident Evil icon for years to come.

7. Resident Evil - Code: Veronica (2000)

The first game in the series to debut on the Sega Dreamcast and was supposed to be a huge technological step forward to what was seen by Playstation in previous years. However, that proved not to be the case.

The story however made up for the outdated and bland design of the game, which saw Alfre Ashford become a thoroughly entertaining enemy with her strange and creepy aurora.

6. Resident Evil Remake (2002)

It was a brave call from Capcom to remake what was the start of 25 years in the making, but it was a great job that they did.

This game wasn’t just a pretty face for the Gamecube, the storyline and new bosses were added for a bit of extra spice for players. The backstory surrounding Lisa is something that won’t be forgotten for a long time.

5. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

When Biohazard was released, it was a breath of fresh air that fans of the franchise were looking for after the controversial Resident Evil 6 game six years prior due to the campaign’s multi-tasking approach, making it feel effectively incomplete.

Capcom learned from their mistakes and produced a clean and crisp which is genuinely scary. They also introduced a new character, Ethan Winters, who players take control of, as well as the first-person perspective which added to the terrifying aspect. A great game that leaves a great impression going into Resident Evil Village.

4. Resident Evil (1996)

Resident Evil was officially born in 1996 and was the start of a 25-year phenomenon. This game would lay the foundations for several other franchises, with its eerie atmosphere and haunting environments.



It was one of the catalysts for bringing zombies into modern culture and was one of the attractions of purchasing a Playstation back in the day. Some even argue that this was the start of Sony’s rise in the console market, and they might be right.

3. Resident Evil 2 (1998)

The second edition of the franchise had a lot to live up to after the sheer success of the first instalment - and it did not disappoint.

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield were introduced to the series as they fought their way around the undead Raccoon City after the Spencer Mansion incident. With its frightening atmosphere and hidden secrets for players to find, this always left fans coming back for more.

With the variation of being able to play two campaigns, as well two additional and unlockable stories on top of that, it is no wonder that this game is so highly rated by its fanbase.

2. Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019)

Who would have thought that a remake could be better than the original? It was simply an amazing job from Capcom to pull off such an excellent version of the second game in 2019.

As well as modernising the graphics and controls, they provided a new standard of technical prowess with their RE engine, which makes the game so smooth. Being chased around the haunted world by Mr X is a frightening experience alone and encapsulates why he is one of the most feared enemies in the series.

1. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

One of the very best Resident Evil games ever made. Everything about it including the over-the-shoulder gameplay angle with improved combat sounds and top tier design.

There was as much love put into this game as Leon’s hunky face. Not only is this game described as the best Resident Evil, but also one of the greatest video games of all time.

What are your thoughts on our list? Do you agree? Are there any other Resident Evil games that should have been listed? Get in touch and let us know!

News Now - Sport News