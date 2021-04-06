Valencia's La Liga clash against Cadiz last weekend was interrupted after an alleged racist incident.

Mouctar Diakhaby and his Valencia teammates walked off the pitch after the Frenchman clashed with Cadiz's Juan Cala.

They eventually returned, with Cadiz going on to win the game 2-1.

Cala has since denied that he racially abused his opponent.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday morning, he said: "I don't know what has happened to the presumption of innocence. Nobody deserves this public lynching. Here's my phone number to at least apologise," the former Getafe player said.

"I don't know if Diakhaby made it up, if he misinterpreted it? I don't know.

"I've lived with Chinese, South Africans. I've been in Guinea with [Frederic] Kanoute and Benjamin [Zarandona].

"It's incredible what is happening. I am in a state of shock.

"We are [playing] football without a crowd. There are 20-25 cameras, microphones, players, referees... and nobody hears anything.

"As soon as the match was over, I told the president that I wanted to go out and speak [about what had happened].

"He tells me that I have already been sentenced. At 8 o'clock in the morning I told him again that I wanted to go out [and speak]. I came out [to speak] when Cadiz said so.

"Since Sunday my lawyer has been compiling the data to start legal action. But I have received messages from everywhere with a lot of support, because I have been the target of a lynching right now."

He concluded: "There is no racism in Spanish football. I have no problem sitting down with him. What has developed is a circus."

Valencia have not responded well to Cala's comments, writing: "JUAN CALA, WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU".

In their resulting statement, they wrote: "Valencia CF are deeply saddened by statements made by Cádiz CF player Juan Cala this Tuesday.

"Cala has missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologise to the player affected. Instead of doing this, he attacked both Diakhaby and other members of Valencia CF.

"Valencia CF wish to reiterate that we believe our player and back him completely. Valencia CF will not stop fighting for an improvement in protocol and in the battle against racism in football."

News Now - Sport News