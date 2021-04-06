UFC legend Tito Ortiz believes he would beat Jon Jones if they fought in their prime, but he admitted he wouldn't have had it all his own way.

The 46-year-old American ex-MMA fighter had previously said that he doesn't think any mixed martial artist has the "technique and skills" to beat the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC), is widely considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The 33-year-old owns the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history with 18, with a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill the only blemish on his otherwise perfect record.

However, the UFC Hall of Famer has now claimed on several occasions that he could've been the man to hand "Bones" the second loss of his career.

Speaking to Jerry Coughlan in a recent interview, Ortiz was asked how he would've fared against Jones if the two had fought in their prime.

"The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" responded: "Umm, I think I would win by split decision."

Ortiz has previously been asked to share his opinion on what would happen in a super-fight with Jones, who has not fought since his points decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

"I think I'd dominate him," Ortiz told MMA Fighting's former senior editor Shaheen Al-Shatti in 2013.

"Takedowns, of course. Clinch, striking. I don't know. Big heart.

"I think Jon Jones is good though, man. If anybody's going to beat my record, I would like him to beat it.

"I don't think there's anybody in this sport right now with the technique and skills that he has.

"I think he's very mellow mannered, he's a soft spoken guy, but his fighting shows how good he really is.

"I have nothing but respect for the guy, man."

Ortiz last fought in 2019 when he defeated former WWE star Alberto El Patron at Combate Americas 51 in December 2019. He has also enjoyed successful stints with Bellator and Golden Boy Promotions.

