Manchester City could dip into the transfer market to sign a striker this summer.

With Sergio Aguero's time at the club coming to an end, City's only recognised first-team striker is Gabriel Jesus.

There have been suggestions that Dortmund's star striker, Erling Haaland, could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

However, if comments from the Athletic's David Ornstein are to be believed, Haaland will not be joining the Premier League leaders in a few months time.

What has Ornstein said?

Ornstein, speaking on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, said: "I have been led to believe by a number of contacts that Erling Haaland will not be coming to Manchester City this summer.

"They are not willing to pay the salary and fee that it's going to take and get involved in a bidding war."

What has Guardiola said about Haaland?

Guardiola was complimentary of the Norwegian superstar earlier this week, saying, per the BBC: "The only thing I can say is that, with his age, Haaland is an exceptional striker."

But he did admit that Man City will not be making a move for the 20-year-old.

"So far the club has decided not to spend close to £100m for a player," he added. "Football is a team game, everyone contributes. It's not just one player."

"Maybe in the future [spending more than £100m on one player] is going to happen if they decide it is necessary to improve the team for the next five, 10 years, for many reasons. But so far the club, the organisation, the CEO, the sporting director decided not to do it and that's why they didn't do it."

How has Haaland performed this season?

Haaland, who will cost £128m according to Fabrizio Romano, has been in extraordinary form this season, scoring 33 goals in 32 games.

Should Man City try and buy Haaland?

Man City don't especially need Haaland. They have been without their star striker, Sergio Aguero, for much of the season and are still set to win the Premier League by a considerable margin.

They are already an incredible team. But they will be even better should they be able to sign Haaland.

He's an extraordinary payer who is already one of the best forwards in the world at the age of 20.

Superstars don't come available too often and it appears that Haaland could be on the move this summer. He's valued at £128m but, while it sounds silly, that may actually be a bargain price.

Man City have the money needed to buy him and they should pounce. They may end up regretting letting him move elsewhere.

