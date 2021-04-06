Derby County news: Rams dealt significant injury blow ahead of run-in

Derby County's underwhelming 2020/21 campaign faltered yet again yesterday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Reading in the Championship.

After seeing his side beat Luton Town last week, Rams manager Wayne Rooney would hoping to secure another positive result at the Madejski Stadium.

However, goals either side of half-time from Michael Olise and George Puscas put Reading in control of this particular fixture.

Although Tom Lawrence's strike in the 79th minute gave Derby a glimmer of hope, the Royals clinched all three points thanks to a late effort from Lucas Joao.

One of the Rams players who was forced to watch on from the sidelines yesterday was Lee Gregory who missed the clash due to a hamstring injury which he sustained against Luton.

Making reference to the 32-year-old, Rooney has admitted that the Derby loanee could potentially miss the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the forward, the Rams boss: "Lee Gregory, it's not great, he will be out for the majority of the season."

Since joining the Rams on a temporary basis from Stoke City earlier this year, Gregory has provided four direct goal contributions in 11 appearances.

Set to move back to the Bet365 Stadium this summer, the forward may have already played his last game for Derby.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is a significant blow for the Rams as Gregory had started to illustrate some real signs of promise in recent weeks.

As well as scoring in Derby's clashes with Brentford and Luton, the forward was able to register an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.12 in both fixtures.

With Gregory no longer available for selection, Rooney will have to turn to top-scorer Colin Kazim-Richards and Martyn Waghorn for inspiration during the closing stages of the season.

Considering that Derby could still potentially be dragged into a relegation dogfight by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, it is imperative that they bounce back from their defeat to Reading when they face Norwich City this weekend.

