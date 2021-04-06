High Performance Podcast: Kasper Schmeichel's three 'non-negotiables'

Being the son of a famous footballer can be a blessing or a curse.

Some will argue that it gives the child a better chance of being successful themselves. On the flip side, that son is always going to be compared to their father. Especially if they play in the same position.

That is exactly what Kasper Schmeichel has had to deal with, and he has done it the hard way.

Having come through the Manchester City academy system, he was consistently loaned out during his younger years, spending time at the likes of Bury, Cardiff, Coventry and Notts County.

Then in 2011, Leicester came calling. What a ride it has been for Schmeichel and the club ever since.

In his third season at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship.

The following year, they narrowly avoided relegation before appointing Claudio Ranieri in the summer of 2015. Nobody foresaw what was to come next.

In a truly unforgettable 2015/16 campaign, Leicester upset the odds to win the first top-flight title in their history. Schmeichel was an ever-present in that team, appearing in every game.

After an initial dip in the seasons that followed, Leicester have established themselves as one of the best sides in the country once more under Brendan Rodgers, and are currently well-placed to secure Champions League football for next season.

It has been a memorable decade for Schmeichel, and he recently joined Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on the High Performance Podcast - which GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - to reflect on his career thus far.

As part of the podcast, he was asked to outline the 'non-negotiable' principles that he sees as essential to high performance. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we take a look at Schmeichel's three non-negotiables...

1. Passion

Peter Schmeichel was never one to hide his emotions, and that trait seems to have been passed down in the family genes.

Kasper is often an animated figure in goal for Leicester, making it no surprise that he lists passion as one of his non-negotiables.

This fire inside him has driven him to become the best goalkeeper that he can be, and on the podcast he gave an insight into his passionate mindset growing up.

Schmeichel said: "I wanted to push myself to be the best. I wanted to prove I was the best. I wanted to work harder than anyone else. I wanted to be first in, last out, wanted to make a point of it, that I was the best.

"And you cannot get around me. You can't avoid me. If it's going to take a month, a year, three years dropping down the leagues, I will not prove you wrong. I will prove myself right."

He was determined to succeed, and that attitude certainly paid dividends.

2. Love

Given how successful his father was, Kasper admits that he grew up in a world of privilege.

However, he is acutely aware of the opportunities that he has received, and is grateful for them.

He said during the episode: "I'm thankful for the opportunities. I know I've had friends who don't come from those kinds of backgrounds. So I know the other side of it as well. I feel I have empathy and understanding for people's situations.

"And that helps me to understand that the situation I'm in is extremely privileged and don't ever take that for granted because it can be gone."

Schmeichel knows that he has received chances that others might not have, but he has been able to take them due to his love and dedication for the sport.

3. Striving for excellence

Having won the Premier League five years ago, it would be easy for Schmeichel to rest on his laurels. Is that how he sees things? Not at all.

When outlining what drives him nowadays, Schmeichel claimed on the podcast that he wants to feel those emotions of winning something big again in his career.

He said: "The goal is still to win trophies even more. So that desire is so much more, it's so much more relentless now.

"My motivation every day, since the day we won that trophy. I didn't think it could get bigger, but it's just that feeling. You want it again. You need it again in your life. And, I think we're on a really, really good path at the moment.

"I feel like we at Leicester at the moment are working towards those things and being part of that process is fantastic."

With a mindset like that, it is hard to back against Schmeichel getting his hands on some more silverware before he hangs up his gloves.

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on iTunes.

