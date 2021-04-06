Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan issues rallying call ahead of Owls' run-in

Sheffield Wednesday delivered arguably the shock result of the Championship season so far yesterday as they hammered Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Despite being underdogs heading into this fixture due to the fact that the Bluebirds had failed to lose a league game away from home since the turn of the year, the Owls defied the odds by delivering a stunning display.

A brace from Adam Reach as well strikes from Julian Borner, Callum Paterson and Jordan Rhodes sealed a 5-0 victory for Wednesday who closed the gap between them and safety to six points.

Although he was unable to get on the score-sheet during Monday's clash, Barry Bannan produced a superb display in the heart of midfield as he was named Man of the Match after completing 66 passes and providing one assist.

Reflecting on this particular clash, the midfielder admitted that the Owls are determined to prove their doubters wrong by achieving a miraculous escape from relegation during the closing stages of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Bannan said: "We've got to give everything and just attack, draws aren't good enough.

"We went out there and gave our all and attacked from start to finish, we did that and we got five goals.

"We're concentrating on ourselves.

"Since the manager has come in the performances have been getting better and better and we're really enjoying working under him and playing football out from the back.

"I think you could see that today even on a tough pitch.

"We stuck with it and got our just rewards.

"We're just concentrating on ourselves.

"We think we can put a run together that will get us out of it.

"Probably everybody looking from the outside are doubting and saying we can't, but that's our motivation every game we go into now."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Monday's jaw-dropping display by Wednesday could prove to be a turning point in their season as they sent out a clear signal of intent to the rest of the Championship via the deployment of an attacking style of play.

Whilst Moore will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to guide his side to safety, the Owls could put the likes of Coventry City and Birmingham City under a great deal of pressure if they replicate the performance levels which allowed them to brush aside Cardiff during their upcoming fixtures.

As well as recording a superb WhoScored rating of 8.56 in yesterday's victory, Bannan also provided more key passes than any other Wednesday player (3) and completed the most amount of dribbles (4).

If the midfielder is able to deliver the goods once again during the Owls' clash with Queens Park Rangers this weekend, there is no reason why he cannot play a major role in helping his clinch all three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

News Now - Sport News