Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Zabit Magomedsharipov is the best featherweight in the world.

The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion helped coach his cousin Usman to victory over Mike Hamel on his Bellator debut, where current UFC standout Magomedsharipov was also cornering one of his teammates.

Nurmagomedov, who recently retired from mixed martial arts after beating Justin Gaethje, had an unbeaten 29-0 record over a 12-year professional career during which he beat Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza to cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The 32-year-old Dagestani wrestler shared a picture of himself posing with Magomedsharipov at the event.

"With best Featherweight in the World Earth @zabeast_mma," he wrote on social media.

Magomedsharipov (18-1) is an impressive 6-0 in the UFC, but hasn't fought since his unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 163 in November 2019. He holds notable career victories over the likes of Brandon Davis, Sheymon Moraes and Jeremy Stephens.

The 30-year-old Dagestani striker does not currently have his next fight booked but is expected to make his return to the Octagon in the coming months.

He has been linked with a matchup against Yair Rodriguez on multiple occasions over the past couple of years. Ultimately, however, this did not come to fruition.

Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and number one contender Brian Ortega will serve as coaches for the 29th season of "The Ultimate Fighter."

Volkanovski (22-1) and Ortega (15-1) were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC 260 on March 27, but their fight was postponed after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19 the week before the event.

The 145-pound title fight is expected to take place at the end of the TUF 29 season.

News Now - Sport News