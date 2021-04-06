Nottingham Forest news: Update emerges regarding Glenn Murray's Reds future

Nottingham Forest gave their hopes of retaining their second-tier status for another season a huge boost yesterday as they secured a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Goals from Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban and James Garner sealed all three points for the Reds at the City Ground.

As a result of this victory, Forest climbed up to 15th in the Championship standings are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Although Reds manager Chris Hughton will be focusing on making sure that his side are mathematically safe from the threat of relegation in the coming weeks, he will also have to resolve the future of one of his players.

With his current deal set to expire this summer, Glenn Murray has yet to agree to fresh terms with Forest.

According to The Athletic, the Reds will only consider offering a new contract to the forward if he scores on a regular basis between now and the end of the season.

Since joining Forest earlier this year from Brighton & Hove Albion, Murray has struggled in-front of goal as he has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in 13 appearances.

Currently behind Grabban in the Reds' pecking order, it will be intriguing to see whether the forward is able to push his way back into the club's starting line-up later this month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Murray has now failed to score in each of his last 11 appearances for Forest, it would be somewhat of a shock if he was offered a new deal this summer.

Currently averaging a lower WhoScored match rating (6.45) than Grabban, the former Brighton man has also recorded the worst pass success rate (55%) of any outfield player at the club.

Whilst Murray does know exactly what it takes to compete at Championship level having featured on 161 occasions in this division during his career, it could be argued that his talent is now dwindling at the age of 37.

Therefore, instead of extending the forward's stay at the City Ground, Hughton ought to be looking at signing a younger player in the upcoming transfer window who he can potentially mould into a quality operator next season.

