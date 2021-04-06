Alexander Volkanovski has revealed he is interested in a rematch with Max Holloway, but is fully focused on his next fight with Brian Ortega.

The UFC featherweight champion has admitted he would be open to striking a deal with Holloway "in the near future."

Volkanovski (22-1) became the first man to beat Holloway at 145-pounds in almost five-and-a-half years in the co-main event of UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, back in 2019.

Fighting out of Freestyle Fighting Gym, Wollongong, the 32-year-old Australian mixed martial artist, who also trains at City Kickboxing in Auckland with fellow UFC standouts Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Brad Riddell, is currently riding a 19-fight win streak with his last loss coming in 2013.

Speaking to ESPN on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Volkanovski said: "I've got Ortega to worry about, so obviously he's got my full 100% focus, but I'd be lying to you if I said I don't think that fight [with Holloway] will happen in the near future. I ain't scared of nobody."

Holloway (22-6) again lost to Volkanovski in an entertaining fight in July of last year where he did trouble the champion in some competitive rounds.

The 29-year-old Hawaiian fighter has only fought once since then, dominating fellow top contender Calvin Kattar over the course of five rounds to earn a unanimous decision by the judges.

Volkanovski is now set to face number one contender Brian Ortega at the end of the 29th season of "The Ultimate Fighter." However, it seems he already has his eye on his next opponent. Most are hoping that will be Holloway, although anything can happen in the sport of mixed martial arts.

News Now - Sport News