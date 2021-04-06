Wolves: Fabio Silva transfer questioned by journalist

Reacting to Fabio Silva's struggles for Wolves, Tariq Panja of the New York Times has described the transfer as 'increasingly baffling'.

What has the problem been?

Granted, Silva did eventually score for Nuno Espirito Santo's side last night during the loss at home to West Ham United but it's hard to suggest that what turned out to be a consolation strike has suddenly made his club-record signing worthwhile.

While it is worth keeping in mind that the Portuguese has plenty of time on his hands at the age of eighteen, he has scored only three times since joining from Porto. According to WhoScored data, five Wolves players average more shots per game than Silva, who has been criticised by pundits such as Harry Redknapp.

"Who is his agent I wonder?" asked the former Spurs boss, potentially in reference to Jorge Mendes, though he is not the player's representative at the moment.

"He's a kid and he looks well short. Well, well short."

Indeed, as per UnderStat, the teenager is underperforming in terms of xG too, with their data suggesting he should have scored at least once more based on the quality of chances provided to him this season.

What else has been said about Mendes' involvement?

Back in September, The Independent suggested Wolves had overpaid for a player who had only made twelve league appearances for Porto and claimed Mendes is believed to have been 'deeply involved' in the negotiations.

How much is he being paid?

According to SpotRac, Silva is picking up a cool £80k-per-week on a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

Given the £35.6m they are thought to have paid for him too, it represents a huge investment for Wolves.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

Did Wolves waste their money?

While it does seem strange Wolves would pay so much for a player with such little experience, they wouldn't be the first team in football to have bet the farm on young players still developing.

The likes of Phil Jones, Anderson and Anthony Martial all feature in the top twenty most expensive teenagers in world football and it's hard to suggest any of those three have proven value for money at Manchester United despite Jones' longevity.

Still a young player and someone who has to help carry the attacking burden in the absence of Raul Jimenez - a target man capable of bringing others into play - Silva should at least get a chance to prove his worth.

News Now - Sport News